Jharkhand: 4 men rape 16-yr-old girl, burn her alive in front of family

The accused abducted the minor from near her house when her family members had gone to attend a marriage.

When the father of the victim informed the local head and other members of the Panchayat, the accused were made to kneel down a hundred times and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on them. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: In another horrific crime against minor girls and women, a 16-year-old girl was burnt alive in her house in front of her family in Jharkhand on Friday by the men who had allegedly gangraped her on Thursday night.

The incident took place in the Naxal-affected Chatra district of Jharkhand.

According to local media reports, the four accused, all youngsters, abducted the minor from near her house when her family members had gone to attend a marriage.

The girl’s family said the accused, allegedly drunk, picked up their daughter on Thursday night from her house in the Raja Tenduah village; about 60 km from the district headquarters, and raped her.

When the father of the victim informed the local head and other members of the Panchayat, the accused were made to kneel down a hundred times and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on them.

Enraged over the Panchayat diktat, the accused once again entered the house of the girl and thrashed the family members before burning the girl to death. The family members have filed a case at the Itkhori police station.

Police officials say efforts are on to nab the culprits.

The girl's body is being taken to the local hospital for a postmortem.

The incident comes in the wake of the public anger over the gangrape and murder of eight-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and a teenage girl who was allegedly raped by a BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao among other incidents of crime against women and minor girls.