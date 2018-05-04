The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 04, 2018 | Last Update : 08:37 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs MI: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to field
 
India, All India

Jharkhand: 4 men rape 16-yr-old girl, burn her alive in front of family

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 4, 2018, 7:43 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2018, 7:42 pm IST

The accused abducted the minor from near her house when her family members had gone to attend a marriage.

When the father of the victim informed the local head and other members of the Panchayat, the accused were made to kneel down a hundred times and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on them. (Photo: PTI)
 When the father of the victim informed the local head and other members of the Panchayat, the accused were made to kneel down a hundred times and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on them. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: In another horrific crime against minor girls and women, a 16-year-old girl was burnt alive in her house in front of her family in Jharkhand on Friday by the men who had allegedly gangraped her on Thursday night.

The incident took place in the Naxal-affected Chatra district of Jharkhand.

According to local media reports, the four accused, all youngsters, abducted the minor from near her house when her family members had gone to attend a marriage.

The girl’s family said the accused, allegedly drunk, picked up their daughter on Thursday night from her house in the Raja Tenduah village; about 60 km from the district headquarters, and raped her.

When the father of the victim informed the local head and other members of the Panchayat, the accused were made to kneel down a hundred times and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on them.

Enraged over the Panchayat diktat, the accused once again entered the house of the girl and thrashed the family members before burning the girl to death. The family members have filed a case at the Itkhori police station.

Police officials say efforts are on to nab the culprits.

The girl's body is being taken to the local hospital for a postmortem.

The incident comes in the wake of the public anger over the gangrape and murder of eight-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and a teenage girl who was allegedly raped by a BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao among other incidents of crime against women and minor girls.

Tags: jharkhand rape, jharkhand girl burnt alive, chatra district, rape, minor rape
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian hits jackpot, wins USD 1.9 million in Abu Dhabi lottery

2

Don't like thing that comes easily, naturally to me: Rajkummar Rao

3

The other Harry and Megan ready to tie the knot too

4

Donald Trump’s naked statue to go under hammer for USD 28,000

5

Meghan's brother writes to Prince Harry: Wedding ‘biggest mistake’ in royal history

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham