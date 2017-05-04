MHA, top bureaucrats in huddle after terror hit inputs

Paramilitary forces like CISF that protect vital installations have been directed to remain on high alert in view of fresh intelligence inputs.

New Delhi: Close on the heels of stepping up action along the Line of Control, intelligence agencies have received specific inputs that Pakistan-based terror groups were now planning to strike in other parts of the country. Following the alert, home minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with national security advisor Ajit Doval, home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and top brass of the Intelligence Bureau and Research & Analysis Wing.

The home minister, sources said, has instructed to enhance security at all vital installations, especially airports, across the country considerably to avoid any terror strike. Paramilitary forces like CISF that protect vital installations have been directed to remain on high alert in view of fresh intelligence inputs.

“There are reports that after increasing activity along the border and in Kashmir Valley the terror groups were now planning to shift focus by striking somewhere within the country. Our security agencies are alert to the inputs and we are keeping a close watch. Anti-terror squad and special branch of state police have also been forwarded the inputs for taking necessary action,’’ a senior intelligence official said.

The meeting, which discussed in detail various aspects regarding the prevailing security scenario in the Valley, was also informed that Pakistani security forces, backed by terror groups, will continue to engage Indian security forces along the LoC and more ceasefire violations by Pakistan were expected in the days ahead. Both BSF and Army have already been asked to remain vigilant to ambush by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT).

The border guarding forces were again directed on Wednesday to retaliate hard in the wake of any ceasefire violation. A close watch is being maintained along the border amid reports that as many as 55 terror camps and launch pads, 20 of which have come up since January, were still active in PoK and there would be an attempt to push more militants across the border.

The recent incident of bank van being robbed by Hizbul Mujahideen militants in which seven people, including five policemen, were killed in Kulgam was also discussed during the security meeting. It was decided to further increase security cover at all bank outlets and vans ferrying cash to different ATMs, sources added. Security forces will also be launching a fresh offensive against 150-odd militants still active in the Valley.