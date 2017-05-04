The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 04, 2017 | Last Update : 01:00 PM IST

India, All India

No death sentence for Bilkis Bano’s rapists, rules Bombay High Court

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 4, 2017, 11:26 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2017, 11:49 am IST

Bilkis Bano, who was five months pregnant, was gangraed in the aftermath of the Godhra riots in 2002.

Bilkis Bano (Photo: AFP/File)
 Bilkis Bano (Photo: AFP/File)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday ruled that no death sentence will be given to three out of 11 people convicted of raping Bilkis Bano, 19-year-old pregnant woman, and murdering seven of her family members in the aftermath of the Godhra riots in 2002.

A mob had attacked Bilkis' family at Randhikpur village near Ahmedabad during the post-Godhra riots on March 3, 2002.

Terming it as ‘rarest of rare’ case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought death penalty for three of the 11 convicts on the ground that they were the main perpetrators of the crime.

CBI had alleged that the three men had raped five-month pregnant Bilkis, her sister and her mother on March 3, 2002.

The CBI had also challenged the acquittal of five Gujarat police officers by the trial court, alleging that the policemen conspired with the convicts by ‘fudging documents and compromising the inquest panchnama.’

In March, the Bombay HC had asked the CBI to submit details of all the convicts in the case related to the sentence prescribed to them and the period they have spent in jail so far.

In January 2008, a special court had convicted and sentenced 11 men to life imprisonment in the case. The convicts later approached the HC and sought quashing of the trial court's order.

Tags: bilkis bano gangrape case, 2002 godhra riots, bombay high court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan: Teen with cerebral palsy gets enrolled in coaching to fulfil IIT dreams

2

WhatsApp back online after global outage of 'a few hours'’

3

US: Drunken woman chased by cops identifies herself as Hillary Clinton

4

Micromax axes Yu Televentures

5

Is Extended Reality (XR) anything new?

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham