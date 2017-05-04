No death sentence for Bilkis Bano’s rapists, rules Bombay High Court

Bilkis Bano, who was five months pregnant, was gangraed in the aftermath of the Godhra riots in 2002.

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday ruled that no death sentence will be given to three out of 11 people convicted of raping Bilkis Bano, 19-year-old pregnant woman, and murdering seven of her family members in the aftermath of the Godhra riots in 2002.

A mob had attacked Bilkis' family at Randhikpur village near Ahmedabad during the post-Godhra riots on March 3, 2002.

Terming it as ‘rarest of rare’ case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought death penalty for three of the 11 convicts on the ground that they were the main perpetrators of the crime.

CBI had alleged that the three men had raped five-month pregnant Bilkis, her sister and her mother on March 3, 2002.

The CBI had also challenged the acquittal of five Gujarat police officers by the trial court, alleging that the policemen conspired with the convicts by ‘fudging documents and compromising the inquest panchnama.’

In March, the Bombay HC had asked the CBI to submit details of all the convicts in the case related to the sentence prescribed to them and the period they have spent in jail so far.

In January 2008, a special court had convicted and sentenced 11 men to life imprisonment in the case. The convicts later approached the HC and sought quashing of the trial court's order.