The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 04, 2018 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

India, All India

TDP chief in Delhi to win support for no-trust

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Apr 4, 2018, 1:25 am IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2018, 1:23 am IST

Mr Naidu said, “For our state cause we need support of all (regional) parties and I will talk to them on this.”

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi: After Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, it was the turn of Telugu Desam Party chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to hit the capital trail on Tuesday to push for Opposition unity against the BJP. He met leaders from several parties,  including the Congress party, to also solicit support for the no-confidence motion moved by his party against the Modi government.

Mr Naidu, who visited Parliament for the first time after breaking ties with the NDA last month over the demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh, met Congress’ Veerappa Moily, Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiradiya Scindia, MP Rajiv Satav and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

Mr Naidu said, “For our state cause we need support of all (regional) parties and I will talk to them on this.”

He later tweeted, “Interacted with NCP president Sharad Pawar, NC president Farooq Abdullah, TMC leaders Derek O’Brien, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress regarding no-confidence motion, highlighted the injustice done to AP for its special status.”

Most Opposition parties, including the Congress, have announced support for the no-confidence motion moved by the TDP. Even though the Modi government has the numbers to remain safe, Opposition parties are pushing for the motion to send a message to the Centre. The motion has so far failed to come up in the Lok Sabha due to continuous adjournments.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s Delhi visit is also likely to boost the chances of building a federal front to take on the BJP in 2019. Sources said that Mr Naidu spoke with Opposition party leaders on a range of issues, including the recent alliance between the SP and the BSP in Uttar Pradesh and how it can shape up national politics ahead of the general elections.

Sources said that though Mr Naidu blamed the BJP and Congress equally for financial woes of Andhra Pradesh, a channel of communication has been opened by the TDP with the Congress for a possible alliance in neighbouring Telangana where the TDP still has a sizeable vote bank of 15-20 per cent and the Congress is the chief Opposition to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti.  

While floor leaders of almost all Opposition parties met Mr Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament, no leader of consequence from the ruling BJP or bitter rival YSR Congress called on him.

Though the BJP leadership largely stayed away, a few party leaders who met him included Murli Manohar Joshi, Kirti Azad, Hema Malini and Jayant Sinha.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav, Bahujan Samajwadi Party’s Satish Chandra Mishra, Shiv Sena’s Anant Geete, TRS MPs K. Kavitha and Jithender Reddy were among others who met the Andhra chief minister.

Tags: mamata banerjee, chandrababu naidu, sharad pawar, opposition

MOST POPULAR

1

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

2

Find out what was Stephen Hawking's final gift to the world

3

Rihanna song becomes Howard University's protest anthem

4

OnePlus officially teases its next flagship

5

Stop illegal tail-docking, ear-cropping of puppies, urges PETA

more

Editors' Picks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

more

ALSO FROMLife

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham