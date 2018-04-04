The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 04, 2018 | Last Update : 07:52 PM IST

India, All India

India, Japan, US align to increase cooperation in 9th trilateral meeting

ANI
Published : Apr 4, 2018, 6:12 pm IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2018, 6:10 pm IST

The 3 sides agreed to remain engaged, strengthen cooperation for a free, open, prosperous, peaceful and an inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The officials of India, Japan and the US reviewed the outcomes of the trilateral infrastructure working group that met in Washington DC in February and agreed to continue to collaborate to promote increased connectivity in the Indo-Pacific, the MEA said. (Photo: ANI)
 The officials of India, Japan and the US reviewed the outcomes of the trilateral infrastructure working group that met in Washington DC in February and agreed to continue to collaborate to promote increased connectivity in the Indo-Pacific, the MEA said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: India, Japan and the United States held the 9th trilateral meeting at Joint Secretary/Director General/Assistant Secretary level in Delhi on Wednesday to hold consultations on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

In accordance with the directions received from the respective foreign ministers, who met in New York on September 18, 2017 on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the officials explored practical steps to enhance cooperation in the areas of connectivity and infrastructure development, counter-proliferation, counter-terrorism, maritime security, maritime domain awareness and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The officials of India, Japan and the US reviewed the outcomes of the trilateral infrastructure working group that met in Washington DC in February and agreed to continue to collaborate to promote increased connectivity in the Indo-Pacific, the MEA added.

The three sides agreed to remain engaged and strengthen cooperation for a free, open, prosperous, peaceful and an inclusive Indo-Pacific region through partnership with countries in the region.

Tags: ministry of external affairs, 9th trilateral meeting, united nations general assembly, indo-pacific region
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 6 2018, 7 Plus and 8 sirocco launched in India with Android One software

2

John Abraham's Parmanu to finally release on 4 May

3

Smartphone app might soon offer new way to measure blood flow

4

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

5

Find out what was Stephen Hawking's final gift to the world

more

Editors' Picks

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham