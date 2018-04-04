The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Apr 04, 2018

India, All India

Do Panchayat polls scare Mamata? TMC chief postpones meet with DMK

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Apr 4, 2018, 7:58 pm IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2018, 7:56 pm IST

The violence during candidates' filing nominations in the districts have prompted Banerjee to not leave the state now.

Banerjee would however meet Karunanidhi and Stalin after the Panchayat elections, sources claimed. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has postponed her meeting for 'Third Front' with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi and his son DMK working president M K Stalin in Chennai on April 10 in wake of the volatile situation across the state ahead of the crucial Panchayat Elections. 

She was scheduled to fly to Chennai to meet them in her desperate attempt to build 'Third Front' to counter the BJP at the national level, according to sources adding that her visit was scheduled for two days there.

But the violence during candidates' filing nominations in the districts, since the rural polls have been announced in the state, and poll preparations have prompted Banerjee to decide to not to leave the state now and postpone the meeting with the DMK leadership, sources indicated on Wednesday adding that the development has been conveyed to DMK by the Trinamool already.

Banerjee would however meet Karunanidhi and Stalin after the Panchayat elections, sources claimed. On March 4 she had reached out to DMK working president MK Stalin for co-ordination inside and outside the Parliament. 

The Trinamool supremo had called him up and they had a discussion on 'Third Front' following which the date for the meeting was fixed. 

Banerjee also met DMK MP Kanimozhi in New Delhi recently during her last visit there to hold discussions with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and NCP leader Sharad Pawar for building the anti-BJP platform.

Tags: trinamool congress, mamata banerjee, dmk, karunanidhi, m k stalin
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

