Day after ‘Bharat Bandh’, mob burns homes of 2 Dalit politicians in Rajasthan

The houses of a sitting and a former MLA, both Dalits, were set afire by a violent mob in Rajasthan's Karauli district.

Jaipur: Violence from Monday’s ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by Dalit organisations against Supreme Court's decision diluting the SC/ST act spilled over on Tuesday with Dalit houses and establishments coming under attack.

The houses of a sitting and a former MLA, both Dalits, were set afire by a violent mob on Tuesday afternoon in Rajasthan's Karauli district following which curfew was imposed in the area, a senior official said.

A hostel of Dalit students was also attacked and a commercial building was burnt.

On Tuesday morning, a large crowd had gathered at Chaupar circle to protest against Monday’s violence and demand action against the culprits.

The protesters clashed with the police, which tried to disperse them. However, the mob turned violent, forcing the police to fire teargas shells and rubber bullets. Some teargas shells landed in a government school nearby. About two-dozen students reportedly had to be treated for injuries sustained from teargas shells and the resultant stampede.

“People from non-reserved categories and market associations gathered in the morning defying prohibitory orders that were imposed to protest against yesterday’s (Monday) rioting. They tried to form a procession, but when the police tried to disperse them, they pelted stones. The police had to use force to control the situation,” said Alok Vashishtha, IG, Bharatpur range.

According to him, after incidents and arson, a mob of about 5,000 people from surrounding areas gathered and reached BJP MLA Rajkumari Jatav and former Congress minister Bharosi Lal Jatav’s houses. Stones were pelted and some vehicles parked there were torched. A commercial building was also put on fire. However, there was no casualty as both the leaders and their families were not in the town.

Considering the law and order situation, curfew was clamped in the city which will remain till 1 pm on Wednesday. The internet services would remain suspended too.

Nearly 1,000 people were arrested under preventive sections of law in the last two days of protest and 175 cases registered against anti-social elements, officials said.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said that a day after violent protests by Dalits, several members of other castes on Tuesday hit the streets over the damages caused on Monday.

In Alwar district, where one man was killed, people held a sit-in protest, refusing to cremate the body.

"The traders' association and upper castes are agitated in Hindaun city. They took out a procession today (Tuesday) and tried to enter the SC/ST dominated areas. Except in Hinduan city, situation is under control," Additional Director General (law and order) NRK Reddy said.

"Police forces lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to cane charging and firing rubber bullets to disperse the mob," Reddy said. He said 170 policemen were injured in last two days of protests and section 144 was imposed in seven-eight places.

Superintendent of Police (Karauli) Anil Kayal said after the incidents of arson and violence, nearly 40 people were detained in Hindaun city. Curfew was clamped in Gangapur City on Monday night and lifted on Tuesday morning, Swai Madhopur District Collector KC Verma said.

One person was killed, several vehicles gutted, and public property damaged during the Dalit protests on Monday. Reddy said the extent of damage caused was yet to be ascertained.

The Dalit groups had called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday demanding restoration of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to its original form.

The Supreme Court had, on March 20, diluted certain provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act in a bid to protect honest public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act.

(With inputs from agencies)