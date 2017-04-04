The Asian Age | News

IISc-Bengaluru tops HRD ranking list

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 4, 2017, 3:23 am IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2017, 3:20 am IST

Prakash Javadekar said the institutions that fared well in the annual rankings will be provided with more funding and enhanced autonomy.

Prakash Javadekar (Photo: PTI)
 Prakash Javadekar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The annual national rankings released by the ministry of human resource development has ranked the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, at the top with seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) making it to the list of the top 10 educational institutions in the country. Only two universities, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), have made it to the top 10 list released under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Unlike 2016, the ranking this time is released under five categories — Overall, Colleges, Universities, Management And Engineering. IISc figured at the top in ‘Overall’ and ‘Universities’ categories. JNU, which was at the third position last year, is ranked second this year in ‘Universities’ category. In the ‘Overall’ ranking, the university, which remained at the centre of controversies for over a year, has been placed at the sixth position. The NIRF outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

The methodology draws from the overall recommendations and broad understanding arrived at by a core committee set up by the ministry to identify broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.

The parameters broadly cover ‘Teaching, Learning and Resources’, ‘Research and Professional Practices’, ‘Graduation Outcomes’, ‘Outreach and Inclusivity’ and ‘Perception’.

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said the institutions that fared well in the annual rankings will be provided with more funding and enhanced autonomy.

