PM Modi to skip Holi milan over Coronavirus

“Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence this year, I have decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme,” the PM tweeted.

This year, Holi is on March 10.