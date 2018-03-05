Non-BJP, Non-Cong front chances rise as Mamata pledges support to KCR

Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of JMM and AIMIM chief Owaisi also welcomed Rao's statement and extended support.

Hyderabad: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday promised support to her Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, a day after he expressed keenness to participate in national politics to bring about a "qualitative change".

A clutch of leaders, including former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and two MPs from Maharashtra, have also welcomed Rao's statement, according to an official release.

In a telephonic conversation with Rao, TMC supremo Banerjee conveyed her complete support and said she agreed with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief's opinion that there is a necessity to bring a qualitative change in the country's politics, it said.

"Ham aap se ekmat hain. Aap ke saath rahange (I am in agreement with you. I will work with you)," she told KCR, as Rao is popularly known, the release said.

At a press conference on Saturday after the BJP decimated the Left and the Congress in three northeastern states, Rao hinted at forming a third front-like platform.

The TRS chief said he was keen to participate in the national politics to bring about a "change" and was in talks with others to form a platform of like-minded parties.

"There is need for qualitative change in the national politics....There is a serious need. People are vexed now. No qualitative change is seen by people even after 70 years of democracy....China developed in less than three decades. What both the Congress and the BJP did all these years?" Rao questioned.

"People are looking for change. Can we expect something new to happen if the Congress comes to power after the BJP? It can be a third front or any front...Are we not part of the country? Discussions are going on. There is no secret about it," he had said when asked if he was in talks with other non-Congress, non-BJP leaders.

At a press meet on Sunday, actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan welcomed Rao's statement and said he was extending his support.

Earlier in the day, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also welcomed Rao's comments and said regional parties will be the key to government formation after the next parliamentary polls and that the Telangana chief minister will play an important role in the process.

According to the release, at least two MPs from Maharashtra as well as several prominent persons from different walks of life expressed their support to KCR over phone.

However, it did not name either the MPs or their parties.

Meanwhile, a large number of people, besides prominent leaders of the ruling TRS, on Sunday reached Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister, apparently to express solidarity with Rao.

Television channels showed a number of Telangana ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and corporation chairmen reaching Pragathi Bhavan.

They raised slogans such as 'Desh Ka Neta KCR' at the chief minister's residence.