RSS ‘bounty man’ sacked after furore

Kerala CM Vijayan had rejected the threat with “contempt” and said that the RSS indulged in murders in several places.

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The RSS Friday sacked its Madhya Pradesh functionary Kundan Chandravat a day after he sparked a controversy by announcing a Rs 1 crore bounty for beheading Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Chandravat’s controversial statement has created a wrong impression about the Sangh. He has been removed from all posts,” RSS’ Madhya Pradesh head Prakash Shastri said.

Mr Chandravat had announced the reward to avenge the killing of RSS’ workers in Kerala, allegedly by workers of the ruling CPM. He was Sah Prachar Pramukh of RSS in Ujjain.

Meanwhile, Union minister Venkaiah Naidu hit out at the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala, saying “state-sponsored terror and barbarism” have been let loose in the state.

“...See how bitter and violent they (Left parties) are in Kerala. How many hundreds of people they killed in Kerala including in the CM’s own district. And our nationalist boys are fighting. Many of them are losing their lives. No other party is condemning it,” Mr Naidu said in Hyderabad.

Kerala has been witnessing a series of political clashes between BJP-RSS cadres and those from the ruling CPI(M). Both parties have blamed each other for the cycle of violence, which has claimed several lives.

Mr Naidu said the “biggest example” of intolerance is the violent events in Kerala. “They are talking about intolerance. The greatest and biggest example of intolerance is what is happening in Kerala. Teachers are beheaded in school, children are killed in front of their parents. Parents are dragged and murdered in front of their children,” he said.

When asked if the Centre will intervene, Mr Naidu said, “...They are failing (in doing their job). Let’s see what is going to happen.”

In a fresh incident of violence in the southern state, a crude bomb was hurled at the RSS office near Nadapuram in Kozhikode Thursday night, injuring four workers.