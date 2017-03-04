The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 04, 2017 | Last Update : 05:26 AM IST

India, All India

Election Commission rejects AIADMK reply on Sasikala

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 4, 2017, 4:07 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2017, 4:04 am IST

The poll body said that a response should be submitted by Sasikala herself and it should come in by March 10.

V.K Sasikala (Photo: AP)
 V.K Sasikala (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Election Commission has rejected the response filed by AIADMK on V.K. Sasikala’s elevation as interim general secretary of the party. The reason cited was that the reply was submitted by Ms Sasikala’s nephew T.T.V. Dinakaran, who is not on the poll panel’s list of party office bearers.

The poll body said that a response should be submitted by Ms Sasikala herself and it should come in by March 10.

Since Mr Dinakaran is not on the list of party office bearers, “hence the reply should either be submitted under your own signature or you may duly or you may duly authorise somebody to do so in your behalf,” the EC notice said.

The AIADMK has defended the decision to appoint Ms Sasikala as its interim general secretary, saying the general council of the party has the authority to make such an appointment. The party had said that those who later complained against her elevation had initially signed the resolution in her support.

It further said that the functioning of the party would have come to a standstill had a new general secretary not been appointed after the demise of Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

In its response to the February 17 notice by the Election Commission, the AIADMK also said the reply was signed by T.T.V. Dinakaran, Ms Sasikala’s nephew, who was hurriedly reinducted into the party and nominated AIADMK deputy general secretary just before she left for a Karnataka prison to serve her remaining term in a disproportionate assets case.

The poll panel had on February 17 asked Ms Sasikala to respond to a petition filed by the rival O. Panneerselvam camp against her appointment as AIADMK interim general secretary.

Tags: election commission, sasikala, j jayalalithaa, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

95-year-old Holocaust survivor under same roof as Nazi descendant

2

Eat and run: 100 customers enjoy food at Spanish restaurant, leave without paying

3

Boy swims 5 kms with hands and legs chained in Tamil Nadu

4

Dancers pays hilarious tribute to Baba Ramdev with yoga dance

5

Being 'too fit' can also ruin a man's desire for sex

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham