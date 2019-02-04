Monday, Feb 04, 2019 | Last Update : 10:24 AM IST

India, All India

Will return Padma Bhushan if Centre doesn't fulfill promises: Anna Hazare

PTI
Published : Feb 4, 2019, 8:41 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2019, 8:41 am IST

Anna Hazare has been on a hunger strike since last Wednesday at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

Hazare has lost 3.8 kg in the past five days and his blood pressure, blood sugar and creatinine level in the urine had gone up, a doctor said. (Photo: ANI)
 Hazare has lost 3.8 kg in the past five days and his blood pressure, blood sugar and creatinine level in the urine had gone up, a doctor said. (Photo: ANI)

Ralegan Siddhi: Social activist Anna Hazare, whose indefinite hunger strike entered the fifth day on Sunday, warned that if the Narendra Modi government did not fulfill its promises, he would return his Padma Bhushan.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party ally Shiv Sena came out in Hazare's support, urging him to emulate socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan and lead an agitation against corruption.

Hazare has been on a hunger strike since last Wednesday at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, demanding appointments of Lokpal and Lokayuktas and resolution of farmers' issue.

"If this government does not fulfil its promises made to the country in the next few days, I will return my Padma Bhushan," he told news agency PTI on Sunday evening. "(The) Modi government has breached the faith of people," he said.

The 81-year-old was awarded the third-highest civilian honour of the country in 1992.

Hazare's demands include immediate appointment of anti-corruption ombudsmen Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states, and the implementation of Swaminathan Commission's recommendations for tackling agrarian distress and electoral reforms.

Hazare has lost 3.8 kg in the past five days and his blood pressure, blood sugar and creatinine level in the urine had gone up, a doctor said.

Around 5,000 farmers from the district are likely to stage a protect outside the Ahmednagar collector's office on Monday to support Hazare's agitation, his associates said.

The decision to hold the protest was taken at a gram sabha at Ralegan Siddhi on Saturday night.

Leaders of various political parties from Parner tehsil were present at the meeting.

Tags: anna hazare, hunger strike, modi government, padma bhushan, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Police said the husband, Pankaj, and his co-worker, Naseem Ahmed (39), were arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly planning the murder of Vanshika (Representational Image)

Man killed wife by stabbing her 40 times after claiming he was insulted

Farman, a resident of Haldauni in Noida, has been arrested. (Representational Photo)

22-year-old crushes friend to death, slits his throat and robs him

Banerjee launched a dharna in the heart of Kolkata on Sunday to protest the move of the CBI to question Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar as she accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of plotting a ‘coup’. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

All Oppn parties have signed memorandum, will submit to EC: Banerjee

The arrival of 58-year old Shukla, a former DGP of the Madhya Pradesh Police and an Intelligence Bureau veteran, as a full-fledged director is likely to bring some sort of order in the agency. (Photo: File)

CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla likely to take charge today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple to launch iPhone SE 2 this year?

2

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

3

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

4

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

5

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham