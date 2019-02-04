Monday, Feb 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:33 AM IST

India, All India

Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: Will continue Satyagraha till country is saved, says Mamata

PTI
Published : Feb 4, 2019, 5:49 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2019, 6:47 am IST

Several party supporters from different districts thronged the area shouting slogans in support of Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI/File)
 West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI/File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who began a sit-in protest over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams, said Monday she will continue her "Satyagraha" till the country and its Constitution are "saved".

The Chief Minister skipped meals and remained awake the entire night on a makeshift dais here along with some senior ministers and party members. "This is a Satyagraha and I'll continue till the country is saved," Banerjee told reporters who accompanied her at the place of dharna. She said she was getting calls from politicians, including former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamalnath, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani.

Asked if any of the leaders would arrive in the city to meet her, Banerjee said, "I've no idea about that. If someone wants to come, we will welcome them. This fight is not by my party. It is for my government". Several party supporters from different districts thronged the area shouting slogans in support of Banerjee. "We have come here in support of our beloved didi. We stand in support of her," said a supporter Poritosh Sengupta from Halisahar.

In an unprecedented development Sunday evening, Banerjee sat on a dharna, protesting CBI's attempt to quiz Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams. A CBI team, which went to Kumar's residence in the city's Loudon Street area, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and were whisked to a police station. The CBI wants to quiz Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal police probing the scams, regarding missing documents and files. Several political leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister M Chandrababu Naidu, R J D national president Lalu Prasad, came out in support of Banerjee. Gandhi called up Banerjee and extended support to her, saying the entire opposition is together and it will defeat the fascist forces.

Tags: mamta banerjee, kolkata police, cbi, chit fund scams
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: CBI to move SC on Monday, say sources

Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: PTI/File)

Rahul fit to be PM, must take all along, says Tejashwi Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP begins crowd sourcing ideas for LS poll manifesto

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by the locals on his arrival in Leh region of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

In J&K, PM Modi talks vikas, flaunts surgical strikes

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

2

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

3

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

4

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

5

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham