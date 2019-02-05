Tuesday, Feb 05, 2019 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

UK Home Secretary orders Vijay Mallya's extradition to India

PTI
Published : Feb 4, 2019, 11:57 pm IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2019, 11:59 pm IST

Mallya, who is accused in India of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and money laundering offenses, has 14 days to appeal.

 Vijay Mallya (Photo: PTI)

London: Britain's Home Secretary has signed the order paving the way for the extradition of tycoon Vijay Mallya to India to face financial fraud allegations.

The Home Office said in a statement Monday that Sajid Javid, "having carefully considered all relevant matters, signed the order for Vijay Mallya's extradition to India."

Known for his flashy lifestyle, Mallya was a leading figure among India's business elite. He launched Kingfisher Airlines and owned a stake in the Force India Formula One team.

Though he suffers from multiple medical problems, Judge Emma Arbuthnot ruled last month Mallya could receive adequate medical care in prison in India.

