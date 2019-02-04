Monday, Feb 04, 2019 | Last Update : 05:36 PM IST

SC to hear PIL on rescue efforts for trapped miners in Meghalaya tomorrow

A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice AK Sikri on Monday said that 'it seems to be certain that nobody is alive'.

On January 28, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and the Meghalaya government to continue their efforts to rescue the miners. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a PIL seeking continuation of the efforts to rescue 15 miners trapped in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district for the past almost two months.

A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri on Monday said that “it seems to be certain that nobody is alive”.

On January 28, the court had asked the Centre and the Meghalaya government to continue their efforts to rescue the miners.

On January 27, Navy divers recovered a second body from the flooded rat-hole coal mine in the state where the miners have been trapped since December 13 last year.

According to the Navy officials, the second body was detected 280 feet inside the mine in East Jaintia Hills by its diving team.

The first body was found on January 26.

The miners were trapped in the illegal mine in Lumthari village when water from the nearby Lytein river flooded the mine. Since then, a multi-agency rescue operation has been underway to evacuate the miners.

