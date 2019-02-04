Monday, Feb 04, 2019 | Last Update : 10:24 AM IST

India, All India

Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: Oppn unites behind WB CM on row with Centre

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 4, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2019, 9:14 am IST

'Just because I organised a rally, they are doing all this. Shah and PM are doing all they can to target us,' Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee last month organised a rally for the leaders of opposition parties. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Mamata Banerjee last month organised a rally for the leaders of opposition parties. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Leaders of various opposition parties on Sunday came out in support of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after she began a dharna to protest a CBI raid on the Kolkata Police Commissioner’s residence in connection with chit fund cases.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi spoke to Banerjee and expressed solidarity with her. BSP President and NCP founder Sharad Pawar also spoke to the chief minister.

Opposition leaders took to Twitter to express their support for the Trinamool Congress chief and flay Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘misusing’ the CBI.

“This is shocking and we strongly condemn this. We stand by Chief Minister of West Bengal to preserve and protect constitution and spirit of federalism in the country,” said Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Mamata Banerjee last month organised a rally for the leaders of opposition parties. "Just because I organised a United India rally, they are doing all this. Amit Shah and PM Modi are doing all they can to target us," she said on Sunday.

Tags: mamata banerjee, rahul gandhi, kolkata police-cbi faceoff, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Police said the husband, Pankaj, and his co-worker, Naseem Ahmed (39), were arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly planning the murder of Vanshika (Representational Image)

Man killed wife by stabbing her 40 times after claiming he was insulted

Farman, a resident of Haldauni in Noida, has been arrested. (Representational Photo)

22-year-old crushes friend to death, slits his throat and robs him

Banerjee launched a dharna in the heart of Kolkata on Sunday to protest the move of the CBI to question Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar as she accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of plotting a ‘coup’. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

All Oppn parties have signed memorandum, will submit to EC: Banerjee

The arrival of 58-year old Shukla, a former DGP of the Madhya Pradesh Police and an Intelligence Bureau veteran, as a full-fledged director is likely to bring some sort of order in the agency. (Photo: File)

CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla likely to take charge today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple to launch iPhone SE 2 this year?

2

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

3

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

4

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

5

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham