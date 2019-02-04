Monday, Feb 04, 2019 | Last Update : 01:01 PM IST

Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: Rajnath calls up Bengal Guv; MHA monitoring situation

Home Ministry received info that CBI officers in Kolkata had experienced

Singh called up the West Bengal Governor to apprise him of the facts of the
 Singh called up the West Bengal Governor to apprise him of the facts of the "unfortunate and unprecedented situation of CBI officers being manhandled, detained, intimidated and obstructed", the Home Ministry said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh has spoken to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to take stock of the situation in the wake of a CBI team being allegedly obstructed by the state police to grill the Kolkata Police commissioner in the Saradha ponzi scam case, officials said Monday.

The ministry has decided to deploy central forces at the official and residential premises of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in West Bengal and the MHA is now "closely monitoring the situation", they said. The Home Ministry on Sunday evening received information that officers of the CBI in Kolkata had experienced "intimidation and threat to personal safety in course of the investigation into the Saradha scam being conducted under the directions of the Supreme Court", they said. Singh called up the West Bengal Governor to apprise him of the facts of the "unfortunate and unprecedented situation of CBI officers being manhandled, detained, intimidated and obstructed", the Home Ministry said. Tripathi told Singh that he had summoned the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) and asked them to take immediate action to resolve the situation, according to the officials. Reports were also received that the residence of Joint Director of the CBI was surrounded by Kolkata police, they said.

“Ye Mamata ji ki emergency hai Bengal mein. Hamari nahi hai, Mamata ji ki hai (This is Mamata’s emergency in West Bengal, and not the Centre’s), said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar as reported by news agency ANI. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'It's murder of democracy': BJP hits back at Mamata Banerjee's dharna

The Gandhis, through their lawyer, started cross examination of Swamy who had filed a private criminal complaint against them in the case. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi start cross examination of Swamy

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee sits on her ‘Save the Constitution’ dharna at Metro Channel, Kolkata. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

LIVE | Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: Amid 'dharna', ruckus in Lok Sabha

CJI Gogoi said, 'If Kolkata Police Commissioner even remotely thinks of destroying evidence, bring the material before this Court. We will come down so heavily on him that he will regret.' (Photo: File)

‘Will come down heavily’: SC's stern warning to Kolkata top cop on CBI plea

