The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:20 AM IST

India, All India

Sheena Bora case: Court allows Peter Mukerjea’s plea to examine ex-driver’s mobile phone

PTI
Published : Feb 4, 2018, 8:37 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2018, 8:38 am IST

The phone and its SIM card are in the custody of the Bandra magistrate court, where Rai is facing a case under the Arms Act.

The April 2012 murder of Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani, Peter's wife, from an earlier relationship, came to light in August 2015 after Rai, arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, told police about the murder. (Photo: PTI)
 The April 2012 murder of Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani, Peter's wife, from an earlier relationship, came to light in August 2015 after Rai, arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, told police about the murder. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A special CBI court in Mumbai which is conducting trial in the Sheena Bora murder case on Saturday allowed former media baron Peter Mukerjea's plea seeking to examine approver Shyamvar Rai's mobile phone.

The phone and its SIM card are in the custody of the Bandra magistrate court, where Rai is facing a case under the Arms Act.

Peter Mukerjea's lawyers wanted access to Rai's phone in order to cross-examine him further.

Rai, Mukerjea's former driver and one of the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, had turned approver (prosecution witness) and was granted pardon by the court.

Special CBI judge J C Jagdale on Saturday also allowed Peter Mukerjea's plea seeking the log book of a police vehicle used by suburban Khar police when they arrested Rai in 2015.

Rai had been detained illegally a few days prior to his formal arrest, Mukerjea's lawyer had alleged earlier.

However, the court rejected his request seeking call detail records (CDR) of inspector Dinesh Kadam, former investigating officer of the case, and sub-inspector Ganesh Dalvi, who arrested Rai in the Arms Act case.

The April 2012 murder of Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani, Peter's wife, from an earlier relationship, came to light in August 2015 after Rai, arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, told police about the murder.

It led to arrest of Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and later Peter Mukerjea.

Tags: cbi court, sheena bora murder case, peter mukerjea, indrani mukherjea
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo

2

Massive Mayan society discovered under Guatemala jungle

3

Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: 5 talking points from the final game

4

Scientists find massive Mayan society under Guatemala jungle

5

Modi pens book ‘Exam Warriors’ to help students tackle stress

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham