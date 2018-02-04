The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:21 AM IST

India, All India

No action likely against Armymen in Shopian firing

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 4, 2018, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2018, 4:11 am IST

Following the incident, the J&K police had even lodged an FIR against personnel of the 10 Garhwal and even named a senior officer, Major Aditya.

Top security sources claimed initial investigations had revealed that the security personnel resorted to firing only in self-defence as a large mob of stone-pelters had surrounded an Army convoy. (Representational Image)
  Top security sources claimed initial investigations had revealed that the security personnel resorted to firing only in self-defence as a large mob of stone-pelters had surrounded an Army convoy. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: No significant action is likely to be initiated against Army personnel of the Garhwal Regiment who were involved in a shooting incident last week in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in which two youth were killed.

Top security sources claimed initial investigations had revealed that the security personnel resorted to firing only in self-defence as a large mob of stone-pelters had surrounded an Army convoy.

It has also been confirmed, sources added, that had the Army personnel not fired on the massive crowd who was resorting to heavy stone-pelting on the convoy in Shopian’s Ganowpora area, the mob would have lynched a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), who had been surrounded by a group of violent local residents.

“What the Army personnel did was only in self-defence as they had come under heavy stone-pelting which was not expected in this particular locality. Further they had to save the life of the JCO who was unconscious after being hit by a stone and was trapped in the middle of a violent mob and would have been definitely killed so the action was only in self-defence,” a senior security official involved in the probe added.

The incident had also triggered strong reaction from J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti who lodged a strong protest with the Centre over the shooting in which two youth were killed while another was critically injured.

Following the incident, the J&K police had even lodged an FIR against personnel of the 10 Garhwal and even named a senior officer, Major Aditya. However, security sources claimed that Maj. Aditya was not an accused in the case and his name figures in the FIR primarily on the grounds that he was leading that particular convoy which came under attack from the local residents.

Security officials also clarified that as per provisions of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which is imposed in most parts of J&K, it is mandatory for the local police to register an FIR whenever a civilian is killed in a security operation.

“Army personnel are working in very difficult situation in the terror-infested Valley and are fully aware of their responsibility. It is not case of Army personnel being trigger happy but then they have to protect and secure lives of their officers also, specially like this incident when the JCO fell unconscious. The mob was planning to set the Army convoy on fire which could have resulted in a bigger tragedy,’’ an officer added.

On its part the Army has already given a detailed written account of the incident to the local police which is also known as the ``diary.’’ Apart from the FIR, the State Government has also ordered a magisterial probe into the Shopian incident.

Tags: shopian firing, mehbooba mufti, j&k police, security sources
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo

2

Massive Mayan society discovered under Guatemala jungle

3

Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: 5 talking points from the final game

4

Scientists find massive Mayan society under Guatemala jungle

5

Modi pens book ‘Exam Warriors’ to help students tackle stress

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The prison in Sremska Mitrovica, northwest of Belgrade, has set up a shelter for stray dogs within the prison compound and tasked a group of inmates with taking care of the animals. (Photos: AP)

Inmates in Serbian prison care for stray mutts while serving time

A large group of flamingos arrives at Thane creek near Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai. The Maharashtra Government has declared the area along the western bank of the Thane Creek as the "Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary". (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

In Photos: Flamingoes arrive in Mumbai

Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by the Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai. that is, January/February. Thaipusam, which is celebrated in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan, is an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photos: AP)

Celebrating the triumph of good over evil in Malaysia

In Poland, special ceremonies have been held to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Photos: AP)

Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorated in Poland

From flowing gowns, head pieces and bright colours, Madrid Fashion Week showcased inspired Spanish collections. (Photos: AP)

Madrid Fashion Week showcases eclectic tones of hues and designs

Prince Rainier was fascinated with the circus world. So in 1974, he created the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival to showcase the world's greatest Big Top performers. (Photos: AP)

Monte-Carlo International Circus festival showcases world's best performers

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham