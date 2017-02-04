The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 04, 2017 | Last Update : 05:14 AM IST

India, All India

Sushma Swaraj steps in to help Indian girl in Tanzania

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 4, 2017, 1:33 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2017, 3:18 am IST

The woman, Charanya Kannan, is a student at the Harvard Business School.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has taken serious note of the alleged lack of help by an official at the Indian High Commission in Tanzanian Capital Dar Es Salaam, who apparently refused to help an Indian student hailing from Chennai who had been mugged by a biker there who snatched her bag. The woman, Charanya Kannan, is a student at the Harvard Business School.

“Charanya Kannan — I have carefully gone through your write up. Just give me the name of this officer in the Indian High Commission in Tanzania,” Ms Swaraj tweeted to Ms Kannan, who promptly replied, “When the minister of external affairs reads your article and takes up an issue, thank you ma’m.” Ms Kannan had visited Tanzania for a course there recently.

“I had lost two phones, cash, credit cards, driver’s license and worst of all, my passport, and had gained bruises all over my hands and legs and one particularly noticeable bump in my head for the bargain,” Ms Kannan wrote. But a shock awaited her at the Indian High Commission there. She wrote. “On Monday, armed with the police report and tonnes of optimism, I went into the Indian Embassy to meet the consular officer. India’s foreign ministry runs one of the most efficient operations now, this should get sorted out in seconds, I thought. But, apparently, not. The consular officer wouldn’t even look up at me or the Assistant Dean of Harvard Business School, Gabe Handel, who came in with me. For some reason his empty table was more attractive to him than our faces. I explained my situation to him, and he said, “You can’t return this Saturday. Passport issue takes 3 weeks here. I can give you an emergency certificate.”

She further wrote, “At this point I knew he was simply playing tough. I tried recalling all that was taught in negotiation, forced myself to smile and said, “Surely Sir, I’m sure with all your power you can do something for a quicker re-issue. I have no money or phone now, I cannot afford to stay back in Tanzania for 3 weeks. My semester starts this Monday, and I have left my two-year-old son in the United States. My whole course ends in three months and I need to graduate, I cannot go back and wait in India for three months, that would mean I have to forego my degree. Is there something I can do like paying extra for tatkal issue or fast courier?” I may have even managed to get my eyes teared up as I mentioned all this. “Nothing can be done. Even if you give me two crore rupees, nothing can be done,” was his response. “Sir everyone is tweeting to our foreign minister these days, I hear that Sushmaji helps to accelerate processes, do you think that will help in my case, sir?” “You tweet to anyone. Let’s see what they can do. What will they do? They will tell us to do and again we only do it. You tweet to anyone, let’s see what you can do,” he said with furrowed brows and a higher decibel level.”

Tags: sushma swaraj, indian embassy, indian high commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistani boy's 'eye popping' skills are going viral

2

Video: Mumbai motorman saves woman on railway tracks by applying brakes on time

3

Video: Funny explanation of the south Indian 'Elai Saapad'

4

Majority of Americans want Barack Obama back as President: poll

5

Twitter CEO, staff donate USD 1.5 million to fight Trump visa ban

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham