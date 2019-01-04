Trump’s Afghan ‘library’ jibe at Modi turns out to be a faux pas

US President was referring to Parliament building; both BJP & Cong erupt.

New Delhi: In what seems a comedy of errors, US President Donald Trump is believed to have mistaken the Parliament building that India built for Afghanistan over three years ago with a “library”, and went on to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building a “library” there. To make matters worse, the US President even wondered who would use a library in Afghanistan. Both amused Afghans and former Indian diplomats who have served in Kabul believe President Trump was referring to the Parliament building as a “library” in what appears a shocking gaffe. The Parliament building was inaugurated in December 2015 in Kabul in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. The US President made the disrespectful comments while saying that his country does not like “being taken advantage of”. Mr Trump said: “I get along very well with India and PM Modi. But he’s constantly telling me he built a library in Afghanistan. That’s like five hours of what we spend. And he tells us and he’s very smart, and we’re supposed to say — Oh! Thank you for the library. I don’t know who’s using it in Afghanistan. ... I don’t like being taken advantage of.”

New Delhi was fuming at the barb but did not hit back directly at Mr Trump, keeping in mind the sensitivities and overall strength of India-US ties. But government sources in New Delhi sought to reject President Trump’s criticism, saying India was carrying out development work in Afghanistan to change people’s lives there as per the requirements spelt out by the Afghan government, adding clearly that India does not deploy troops abroad except under UN-mandated operations. The sources also said India gives development assistance worth billions of dollars to Afghanistan, and is the largest donor in the region, besides building infrastructure in Afghanistan, including roads and dams, as well as laying electricity transmission lines and supplying wheat and drinking water to the strife-torn nation.

The reaction from both the BJP and the Congress was sharp. BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said India has been doing immense development work in Afghanistan, for which the people of the war-ravaged country “thank us, no matter what others do or don’t”. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel also termed as “completely unacceptable” the US President’s jibe at Mr Modi and asked the government to remind America of India’s assistance to Afghanistan.

The comments by the US President were made in the backdrop of President Trump’s constant assertion and claim of victimhood that the US was getting nothing for spending billions of dollars in troop deployments in Afghanistan while claiming that other countries are hardly doing anything there to support America.

This is the second time in less than a year when the US President has kicked up a controversy relating to a conversation between him and Mr Modi. In February last year, he had mocked PM Modi on the issue of lowering of duties on Harley Davidson motorcycles. President Trump had then been quoted as saying: “When they (Harley-Davidson) send a motorcycle to India, as an example, they have to pay 100 per cent tax — 100 per cent. Now, the Prime Minister (Modi), who I think is a fantastic man, called me the other day and said we are lowering it to 50 per cent. I said okay, but so far we’re getting nothing. So we get nothing. He gets 50 (per cent), and they think we’re doing — like they’re doing us a favour. That’s not a favour.”

Reacting to the latest comment on India’s role in Afghanistan by Mr Trump, government sources in New Delhi said: “India firmly believes in the critical role that development assistance can play in transforming human lives. India does not send its armed forces abroad except under the specific mandate of UN Peacekeeping Operations.”

The sources added: “In Afghanistan, India plays a significant role as a development partner. This is built on the specific needs and requirements worked out with the Government of Afghanistan. It is aimed at the welfare of the people of Afghanistan and for a tangible improvement in the lives of its people. India seeks to build capacities and capabilities of Afghan nationals and its institutions for governance and delivery of public services, develop socio-economic infrastructure, secure lives and promote livelihood.”

BJP leader Ram Madhav tweeted: “Maybe Trump should know that while he is decrying every other help in Afghanistan, India has been building not only libraries, but roads, dams, schools and even the Parliament building. We are building lives, for which the Afghan people thank us, no matter what others do or don’t.”

Congress leader Ahmed Patel tweeted: “Tenor and tone of the US President describing the Prime Minister of India is not in good taste and is completely unacceptable. Hope our government responds firmly and reminds America that since 2004, India has built extensive roads, dams in Afghanistan and pledged over $3 billion in assistance.”