The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:49 AM IST

India, All India

Misa Bharti will contest from Patliputra: Tej Pratap Yadav

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jan 4, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2019, 1:30 am IST

RJD insiders said that the party was planning to field one of Tejashwi Yadav’s closest aides Bhai Virendra from Patliputra constituency.

RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap (Photo: File)
 RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap (Photo: File)

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap on Thursday created a flutter in the grand alliance by declaring that his elder sister Misa Bharti would be contesting from Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

More than the political temperature it was a wave of shock and surprise for the entire Lalu clan when he publicly made the announcement while his party is yet to come out with an official announcement regarding seat allocations.

“It’s the people of Patliputra who want my elder sister Misa Bharti to contest from Patliputra constituency. I have decided to campaign for my sister and I am not bothered about others who have problems with my decision,” Tej Pratap Yadav said on the sidelines of Janata Darbar on Thursday in Patna.

Misa Bharti had contested from Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 general elections but lost to Ram Kripal Yadav, who after leaving the RJD had joined the BJP.

RJD insiders said that the party was planning to field one of Tejashwi Yadav’s closest aides Bhai Virendra from Patliputra constituency. Bhai Virendra is RJD spokesperson and sitting MLA from Maner constituency.

“His announcement is likely to create rumbl-ings within the RJD as Tejashwi Yadav was keen on fielding Bhai Virendra from Patlip-utra constituency,” a senior grand alliance leader aware of the iss-ue told this newspaper.

Political analysts said that the statement is an indication that Tej Pratap is no longer in a mood to hand over the reins of the party to his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav and wants to be consulted by leaders during important party decisions including ticket distribution to candidates.

RJD insiders, however, downplayed the statement made by Tej Pratap and said that “Seat sharing issue will be resolved without any hassle after January 14 following auspicious Makar Sankranti”.

The dissent in the RJD has been brewing since Lalu Yadav handed over reins of the party to his younger son Tejashwi Yadav after he was convicted and jailed in the fodder scam.

While launching his Janata Darbar on December 24 Tej Pratap had said that he would not shy away from assuming the leadership of the party if given a chance. Sources said Tej Pratap Yadav wants to be consulted by party leaders while taking a decision on the issue seat distribution for 2019 general elections.

Tags: tej pratap yadav, misa bharti

MOST POPULAR

1

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

2

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

3

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

4

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

5

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham