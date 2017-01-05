The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 04, 2017 | Last Update : 10:45 PM IST

India, All India

TMC MP's arrest: Centre seeks report on protests in WB

PTI
Published : Jan 4, 2017, 9:36 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2017, 9:37 pm IST

The Centre is continuously monitoring the situation in West Bengal and a report has been sought from concerned agencies on the matter.

Trinamool Congress activists at a protest rally against the arrest of TMC party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay, in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)
 Trinamool Congress activists at a protest rally against the arrest of TMC party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay, in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre has sought a report on incidents of arson and vandalism in West Bengal, including those targeting BJP establishments, after the arrest of TMC Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay by CBI in connection with its probe in the alleged Rs 15,000 crore Rose Valley chit fund scam.

The Home Ministry is continuously monitoring the situation in West Bengal and a report has been sought from concerned agencies on the matter, official sources said on Wednesday.

TMC MPs, leaders and workers held protests in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and in the national capital against yesterday's arrest of Bandyopadhyay as alleged workers of West Bengal's ruling party attacked BJP offices, hurling bombs and setting them on fire.

Hours after alleged TMC workers vandalised the state BJP headquarters in downtown Kolkata last evening, they attacked the house of state party general secretary Krishna Bhattacharya in Hooghly district.

In another incident at Chinsurah in Hooghly district, alleged TMC workers set on fire a BJP office.

A police officer said some miscreants set ablaze the Chinsurah Mandal office of the BJP this evening after beating up two party workers and chasing them away.

Tags: rose valley chit fund scam, sudip bandyopadhyay, cbi

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter loses it over Trump styled rooster statue in China

2

Pietersen reveals why he uses rhino-stickers on his bat

3

SP MLA bodyguard's a/c credited with almost Rs 100 cr

4

Denied exchange of old notes, frustrated woman goes topless at RBI gate

5

Man sells plastic bags with free marijuana on Craigslist

more

Editors' Picks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

A breath of fresh air among all the negativity (Photo: Facebook)

Meghalaya CM sings Beatles classic 'All my loving' with Oppn leader

File photo of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Peace? Akhilesh visits dad Mulayam's home after phone chat

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham