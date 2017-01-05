TMC MP's arrest: Centre seeks report on protests in WB

The Centre is continuously monitoring the situation in West Bengal and a report has been sought from concerned agencies on the matter.

Trinamool Congress activists at a protest rally against the arrest of TMC party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay, in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre has sought a report on incidents of arson and vandalism in West Bengal, including those targeting BJP establishments, after the arrest of TMC Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay by CBI in connection with its probe in the alleged Rs 15,000 crore Rose Valley chit fund scam.

The Home Ministry is continuously monitoring the situation in West Bengal and a report has been sought from concerned agencies on the matter, official sources said on Wednesday.

TMC MPs, leaders and workers held protests in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and in the national capital against yesterday's arrest of Bandyopadhyay as alleged workers of West Bengal's ruling party attacked BJP offices, hurling bombs and setting them on fire.

Hours after alleged TMC workers vandalised the state BJP headquarters in downtown Kolkata last evening, they attacked the house of state party general secretary Krishna Bhattacharya in Hooghly district.

In another incident at Chinsurah in Hooghly district, alleged TMC workers set on fire a BJP office.

A police officer said some miscreants set ablaze the Chinsurah Mandal office of the BJP this evening after beating up two party workers and chasing them away.