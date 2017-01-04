Wednesday, Jan 04, 2017 | Last Update : 12:41 PM IST

India, All India

B'luru molestation: Police chief says CCTV evidence found

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jan 4, 2017, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2017, 11:13 am IST

Sood said the police had found ‘credible evidence’ in a case of ‘wrongful confinement, molestation and attempt to rob’

The city police who have culled images from 45 CCTV cameras installed on MG Road and Brigade Road had earlier said there was no evidence. (Photo: File)
 The city police who have culled images from 45 CCTV cameras installed on MG Road and Brigade Road had earlier said there was no evidence. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Praveen Sood, in a Twitter post on Tuesday night said that an FIR had been registered in the mass molestation case, in which several women celebrating New Year's were groped by unidentified men.

Sood, who took charge on January 1 itself, said the police had found ‘credible evidence’ in a case of ‘wrongful confinement, molestation and attempt to rob’ during New Year’s celebrations at MG Road and Brigade Road in the city.

“Enquiry conducted by a DCP rank officer has gone through feed from 45 cameras at MG road. Unedited video available with police,” he tweeted.

Sood said that the investigation is underway and ‘police is working…though silently.’

Earlier on Monday, Sood had said that, “if we are given coordinates of any lady molested on 31st at MG Rd, we the police will visit her and take appropriate action without delay”.

On Tuesday, Sood had told Deccan Chronicle that police had gone through the entire CCTV footage and found ‘no evidence’ of any molestation of women celebrating New Year. “We have found no such evidence. We are appealing to the alleged victims to file a complaint to us and we will register an FIR against the perpetrators and try and identify them. If the victims are hesitant to come to the police station and take down their complaint, we can go to their homes."

He said however that "so far no one has come forward with any complaint or CCTV footage, which shows women being molested in the crowd,” said the new City chief. He said he has also asked the TV channels, which were telecasting the party live to share the footage with the police

The city police who have culled images from 45 CCTV cameras installed on MG Road and Brigade Road told Deccan Chronicle on Tuesday that they were going to release the unedited version of the two-minute footage of the alleged case of mass molestation (of women) during the New Year’s Eve street party on the Police Commissioner’s Twitter handle.

“The two minute video, which has gone viral with blurred images of women will be released in the unedited version on the commissioner’s Twitter handle to show the public, the truth,” said an official source.

But such video has appeared on the Police Commissioner’s handle yet.

Tags: praveen sood, bengaluru molestation, bengaluru mass molestation
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Picture: Fawad posing with his wife and son is just too adorable

2

Mexico seizes tiger after man takes it for walk in Tijuana

3

People new to sex should not try these positions

4

Syrian actor who became refugee now in Hollywood

5

Girl's butt implants fall off at concert in viral video

more

Editors' Picks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

A breath of fresh air among all the negativity (Photo: Facebook)

Meghalaya CM sings Beatles classic 'All my loving' with Oppn leader

File photo of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Peace? Akhilesh visits dad Mulayam's home after phone chat

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham