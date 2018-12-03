The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 03, 2018 | Last Update : 07:59 PM IST

India, All India

I'm Telangana's 'agent', not of BJP or Congress, says KCR

PTI
Published : Dec 3, 2018, 6:25 pm IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2018, 6:25 pm IST

'He (PM Modi) says KCR is Sonia Gandhi's agent. Rahul comes and says KCR is (the) 'B' team of Modi. Then, whose agent am I ?' Rao asked.

'I submit only one thing... KCR is Telangana people's agent and not (an) agent of anybody...,' the caretaker chief minister said. (Photo: PTI)
 'I submit only one thing... KCR is Telangana people's agent and not (an) agent of anybody...,' the caretaker chief minister said. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao said Monday he was only an "agent" of the people of Telangana and not anyone else's, amid accusations that he was the BJP's "B team" and also the Congress' "agent".

"He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) says KCR is Sonia Gandhi's agent. Rahul Gandhi comes and says KCR is (the) 'B' team of Narendra Modi. Then, whose agent am I ? What is this story of agents?" Rao asked.

"I submit only one thing... KCR is Telangana people's agent and not (an) agent of anybody...," the caretaker chief minister said, while addressing a rally at Kodad town in Suryapet district. Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Modi, Rao and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi were "one" and urged the people of Telangana to not be "fooled by them".

He also claimed that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was the BJP's "B team" and Rao "operates" as Modi's "Telangana Rubber Stamp". "Owaisi's, AIMIM is the BJP's 'C' team, whose role is to split the anti BJP/KCR vote," the Congress chief tweeted.

Modi had last Tuesday called the Congress and the TRS two sides of the same coin. Addressing a rally in Telangana, he recalled Rao's "apprenticeship" with the Congress and claimed they were playing a "friendly match" in the Assembly polls.

At the Kodad rally, Rao also criticised Modi's alleged comments that there is a power shortage in Telangana. The caretaker chief minister claimed that the country had been able to use only 30,000 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) of water though 70,000 tmc of water is available. "40,000 TMC water is merging with the sea."

He claimed that Telangana is the only state in the country which gives 24-hour free power to farmers. "Narendra Modiji, your government is there in 19 states. Are you giving 24 hours free power to farmers in any of the states?" Rao asked.

Telangana goes to polls on Friday.

Tags: trs, k chandrasekhar rao, bjp, congress, telangana assembly polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

A brand new Android Denial of Service Vulnerability found

2

Seagate achieves whopping 16TB storage on single HDD

3

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

4

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

5

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham