The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 03, 2018 | Last Update : 02:34 PM IST

India, All India

Don’t be fooled, PM Modi, KCR, Owaisi are one: Rahul Gandhi to Telangana

PTI
Published : Dec 3, 2018, 1:15 pm IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2018, 1:15 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi also claimed TRS was BJP's 'B team' and its chief KCR 'operates' as PM Modi's 'Telangana Rubber Stamp'.

'Owaisi's, AIMIM is the BJP's 'C' team, whose role is to split the anti BJP/KCR vote,' Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'Owaisi's, AIMIM is the BJP's 'C' team, whose role is to split the anti BJP/KCR vote,' Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi were "one" and urged the people of Telangana to not be "fooled by them".

He also claimed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi was the BJP's "B team" and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao "operates" as Prime Minister Modi's "Telangana Rubber Stamp".

"Owaisi's, AIMIM is the BJP's 'C' team, whose role is to split the anti BJP/KCR vote," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

"Great people of Telangana, Modi, KCR & Owaisi are one. They speak in twisted tongues. Do not be fooled by them!" he said.

 

 

Earlier, in another tweet, he said Telangana was "born of idealism and great dreams", but four years of "TRS/BJP incompetence, arrogance and corruption" has made the people cynical.

Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, k chandrasekhar rao, asaduddin owaisi, telangana assembly elections 2018
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

2

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

3

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

4

Finland's 'ode' to a new era in libraries

5

Priyanka Chopra faces flak for celebratory firework at her wedding

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham