The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 03, 2018 | Last Update : 04:14 PM IST

India, All India

Congress has no leader, policy or principles, says Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Dec 3, 2018, 3:13 pm IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2018, 3:13 pm IST

Amit Shah accused the Congress of playing with the security of the country for vote bank politics.

Addressing an election rally here, Shah said, 'I have been repeatedly asking Rahul Gandhi to name the leader of his party...But he doesn't say anything.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Addressing an election rally here, Shah said, 'I have been repeatedly asking Rahul Gandhi to name the leader of his party...But he doesn't say anything.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chittorgarh: BJP chief Amit Shah Monday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for not declaring the chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan, saying the Congress is a party which "does not have a leader, policy or principles" while the BJP is a party of "patriots" led by Narendra Modi.

Addressing an election rally here, Shah said, “I have been repeatedly asking Rahul Gandhi to name the leader of his party...But he doesn't say anything.”

“On the one hand there is a group of patriots under the leadership of Narendra Modi and on the other hand there is a group which doesn't have a leader, policy and principles,” he said attacking the Congress.

He accused the Congress of playing with the security of the country for vote bank politics. People in the Congress see politics in surgical strikes and they stand in support of intruders in the country, he charged.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government has worked to make the country secure, he added. He hailed development works and public welfare schemes implemented by the Vasundhara Raje government in the state.

“Today, BJP's saffron flag is fluttering with pride on 70 per cent of the country's land area,” he said.

Shah said that BJP was like "Angad's foot" in Rajasthan which nobody can dislodge. According to the Ramayana, Angad was a monkey prince who planted his foot in demon king Ravana's fortress Lanka. No one, including Ravana, was able to move his foot.

Assembly polls for 199 seats of the total 200 seats in Rajasthan are due on December 7. Electioneering will conclude on December 5 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 11.

Tags: amit shah, rahul gandhi, congress, pm modi, rajasthan assembly elections
Location: India, Rajasthan

MOST POPULAR

1

A brand new Android Denial of Service Vulnerability found

2

Seagate achieves whopping 16TB storage on single HDD

3

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

4

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

5

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham