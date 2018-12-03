The Asian Age | News

Cong leaders offer prayers in temples when polls near: Rajnath Singh

Dec 3, 2018
Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, he said temples and cows were not an elections stunt for the BJP.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)
Bansur/Jaipur: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday claimed Congress leaders start offering prayers at temples when elections are near whereas for the BJP it is an integral part of its culture.

“Congress leaders start offering prayers at temple when elections approach. They are not seen praying in temples earlier. Temples and cows can be an election issue for the Congress, but it is not an election stunt for the BJP. It is integral part of our cultural life,” Mr Singh said.

Earlier at an election rally in Alwar district’s Bansur, he alleged it was because of the Congress, which ruled India for 55 years, that the nation was in the list poor countries and claimed the party had deceived the people.

