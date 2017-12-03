Rahul takes poetic dig at Modi for depriving women in Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP-led state government did not provide women basic facilities like health care, education and safety.

'No security, nutrition and education was provided to the women. The only thing which took place was their exploitation,' Rahul said. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not providing basic necessities to the women of poll-bound Gujarat.

The Congress vice president took to Twitter and expressed his concern.

A political slugfest has erupted ahead of the elections, as the Congress is continuously attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and vice versa on several issues like development in Gujarat, the demonestisation, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) etc.

In his tweet, Rahul took a dig at Prime Minister Modi and the BJP-led state government for depriving Gujarati women of basic facilities like health care, education and safety.

22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब



प्रधानमंत्रीजी- 5वाँ सवाल:



न सुरक्षा, न शिक्षा, न पोषण,

महिलाओं को मिला तो सिर्फ़ शोषण,

आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर और आशा,

सबको दी बस निराशा।



गुजरात की बहनों से किया सिर्फ़ वादा,

पूरा करने का कभी नहीं था इरादा। pic.twitter.com/yXvCRbxsXW — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 3, 2017

Rahul Gandhi said, "No security, nutrition and education was provided to the women. The only thing which took place was their exploitation."

The Congress leader also accused the BJP leadership for disappointing Anganwadi and Aasha workers.

The two-phase Gujarat assembly elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the results will be out on December 18.