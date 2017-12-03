The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 03, 2017 | Last Update : 07:05 AM IST

India, All India

Chabahar port in Iran to be inaugurated today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 3, 2017, 1:45 am IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2017, 6:52 am IST

Significantly, the United States too had recently said it had no objection to the trilateral project involving India, Iran and Afghanistan.

Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Even as the pivotal Chabahar port in Iran will be inaugurated by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday made a stopover at Tehran on her way back from Russia and met her Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif to discuss further cooperation on the crucial port project. Significantly, the United States too had recently said it had no objection to the trilateral project involving India, Iran and Afghanistan.

India is looking at “operationalisation of the Chabahar port as an alternate, reliable and robust connectivity for Afghanistan” which will slash Afghan dependence on Pakistan for access to the sea.

It will ensure the sea-land connectivity initiative through Iran between New Delhi and Kabul. Pakistan has been an obstacle to the direct Indo-Afghan trade route that passes through Pakistani territory. The Chabahar port will also be a competitor — in handling maritime trade — to the Gwadar port in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province which has seen massive Chinese investment as part of the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a statement on Saturday evening, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj visited Iran on December 2, 2017, on her return journey from the SCO Summit at Sochi (Russia) and met Javad Zarif, foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Foreign minister Javad Zarif hosted a luncheon meeting wherein both sides discussed the various aspects of India-Iran relations and ways to strengthen it. Both sides positively reviewed the initiatives undertaken since the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Iran in May 2016, including cooperation in Chabahar port which will be inaugurated Iran President Hassan Rouhani tomorrow (in the) presence of ministers from India, Afghanistan and the region. Both Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.”

It may be recalled that about a month ago, in a major move that is part of the connectivity initiative to circumvent an obstinate Pakistan, Ms. Swaraj and Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, through a joint video conference, had flagged off the first shipment of wheat from India to Afghanistan that would be shipped through the Chabahar port in Iran. The shipment was part of a commitment made by India to supply 1.1 million tonnes of wheat for the people of Afghanistan “on grant basis”. The move had come just days after the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to New Delhi and after the United States said it had no objection to the Indo-Afghan-Iranian initiative to develop Chabahar.
 
In a statement on October 29 this year, India had said, “The shipment of wheat is a landmark moment as it will pave the way for operationalisation of the Chabahar port as an alternate, reliable and robust connectivity for Afghanistan.  ... Last year in May, when our Leaders met in Tehran, they jointly took the decision to establish an International Transport and Transit corridor between India, Afghanistan and Iran. Today, as we jointly flag off the first shipment of wheat from India to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port, we are taking an important step in realising that shared aspiration to carve out the new routes of peace and prosperity.”

Ms. Swaraj had also thanked Iran then, saying, “At the same time, we are thankful to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for providing assistance in facilitating the movement of this gift through Chabahar Port. This shows the convergence between the ancient civilisations of India, Afghanistan and Iran to spur unhindered flow of commerce and trade throughout the region. The people of India, Afghanistan and Iran have been connected through centuries; shared commonalities of art and culture, ideas and knowledge; language and traditions.”

Tags: chabahar port, sushma swaraj, sco summit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pervy dude alert: Chris Pratt warns of social media impostor hitting on female fans

2

Doctors remove 72 coins from Palghar man's stomach

3

Elderly woman arrested for making poisonous Ricin, testing on neighbours

4

Immigrants future of US: Indian-American philanthropist at Naturalization Ceremony

5

Hindu tradition of throwing ‘Holi’ colours may carry health risks

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham