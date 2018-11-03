The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 03, 2018 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

India, All India

Rape 'coercion' not 'consensual': US-based journalist on MJ Akbar's remark

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published : Nov 3, 2018, 9:43 am IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2018, 11:19 am IST

'I stand by every word in my published account,' Pallavi Gogoi said about her allegation on MJ Akbar.

In an article published in The Washington Post on November 1, Pallavi Gogoi claimed that she was raped by MJ Akbar back in the 1990s. (Photo: Twitter | @pgogoi | PTI)
 In an article published in The Washington Post on November 1, Pallavi Gogoi claimed that she was raped by MJ Akbar back in the 1990s. (Photo: Twitter | @pgogoi | PTI)

New Delhi: Pallavi Gogoi, a US-based journalist, who has accused former Union minister MJ Akbar of raping her 23 years ago, when she worked under him at The Asian Age, refuted Akbar’s claims and corrected him that a relationship based on coercion and abuse of power can't be “consensual”.

“I stand by every word in my published account,” she said about her allegation on the former editor-in-chief of The Asian Age.

In a statement, Gogoi said, “Rather than take responsibility for his abuse of me and his serial predation of other young women who have courageously come forward, Akbar has insisted – just like other infamous serious sexual abusers of women – that the relationship was consensual. It was not.”

“I will continue to speak my truth so that other women who have been sexually assaulted by him know it is okay for them to come forward and speak their truth too,” Gogoi added.

 

 

In an article published in The Washington Post on November 1, Pallavi Gogoi claimed that she was raped by Akbar back in the 1990s. The article mentioned talked about Gogoi’s "painful memories", the alleged assault at a Jaipur hotel and how Akbar "continued to defile her sexually, verbally and emotionally".

Read: #MeToo: US-based journalist accuses former minister MJ Akbar of rape

However, journalist-turned-politician, MJ Akbar, who had to recently quit as Minister of State for External Affairs after over 20 women accused him of sexual misconduct on Friday rejected Pallavi Gogoi's allegations saying the two were in a "consensual relationship".

Also Read: 'It was consensual relation': MJ Akbar on US-based journalist's rape claims

"Somewhere around 1994, Ms Pallavi Gogoi and I entered into a consensual relationship that spanned several months. This relationship gave rise to talk and would later cause strife in my home life as well. This consensual relationship ended, perhaps not on best note," the journalist-turned-politician told ANI.

Akbar’s wife Mallika supported him and blamed Gogoi for causing "unhappiness and discord in our home" over 20 years ago.

An editor at the National Public Radio (NPR), Gogoi said she decided to write the piece for her teenage daughter and son. "So they know to fight back when anyone victimises them. So they know never to victimise anyone."

Akbar had earlier dismissed versions by other accusers and sued one of them for defamation.

Tags: mj akbar, #metoo movement, the washington post, pallavi gogoi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple loses $1 trillion status after soft holiday forecast

2

They made these bricks are made using human urine

3

I don't like 'women-oriented' term, says 'Shakeela' star Richa Chadha

4

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

5

96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma, who scored 98 marks in exam, felicitated by Kerala CM

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham