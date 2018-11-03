The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 03, 2018 | Last Update : 01:22 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi a 'confused man', says Nirmala Sitharaman over Rafale charges

PTI
Published : Nov 3, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2018, 12:20 pm IST

Congress has accused the govt of forcing Dassault Aviation to make Reliance Defence its offset partner for the Rs 58,000 crore deal.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was responding to questions from reporters in Coimbatore on Gandhi's comments over the Rafale issue. (Photo: File)
 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was responding to questions from reporters in Coimbatore on Gandhi's comments over the Rafale issue. (Photo: File)

Coimbatore: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday took a swipe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's comments about the Rafale deal, saying he is 'a confused man' as he has been saying different things about it over time.

She was responding to questions from reporters in Coimbatore on Gandhi's comments over the issue that the Rafale deal was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Anil Ambani.

"You don't get confused...Rahul Gandhi is a confused man. He talks about different rates over the deal at different times. Besides, he has been saying at different places that we (government) had helped many persons...sometimes he says it is Adani and sometimes Ambani," she said.

The Congress has accused the government of forcing Dassault Aviation to make Reliance Defence its offset partner for the Rs 58,000 crore deal to purchase 36 Rafale jets.

The Congress has alleged that the government was helping the Anil Ambani group get a contract worth Rs 30,000 crore from the deal.

However, the Reliance Group, in a statement, has said Dassault Aviation's investment in Reliance Airport Developers Limited has no link with the Rafale fighter jet deal and has accused Congress of resorting to "blatant lies" for political gains.

The minister declined to comment on AIADMK lawmaker and Lok Sabha deputy Speaker M Thambidurai's charge that the centre has not released Rs. 18,000 crore pending funds for Tamil Nadu for various schemes, saying that she did not know what he had specifically said.

Sitharaman said she, however, had a letter from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, thanking her for helping the state secure the release of the amount.

She declined to take further questions on the Rafale issue.

Thambidurai had said in response to union minister Pon Radhakrishnan's comment that he should 'self-introspect' when he asked for speedy disbursal of the amount, that the centre might announce schemes, but it was the state government which implements them.

Funds are essential for the implementation of any scheme, he had said.

The minister, who was here to participate in the announcement of 12 schemes as support and outreach for MSMEs by the Prime Minister through video conferencing, said 182 applications had so far been uploaded, seeking loans and in principle approval given for Rs 47.50 crore for MSMEs in Coimbatore.

Tags: congress president rahul gandhi, defence minister nirmala sitharaman, rafale deal, pm modi, anil ambani
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

2

Apple loses $1 trillion status after soft holiday forecast

3

These bricks are made using human urine

4

I don't like 'women-oriented' term, says 'Shakeela' star Richa Chadha

5

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham