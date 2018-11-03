The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 03, 2018 | Last Update : 09:16 AM IST

India, All India

Prohibitory orders to be enforced tonight for Sabarimala reopening on Monday

PTI
Published : Nov 3, 2018, 8:33 am IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2018, 8:46 am IST

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC would be clamped at Pamba, Nilakkal and Illuvangal, according to police sources.

Sabarimala will be under heavy security cover from Saturday night in the backdrop of the violent protests witnessed last month against entry of young women in the 10-50 age group. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Sabarimala will be under heavy security cover from Saturday night in the backdrop of the violent protests witnessed last month against entry of young women in the 10-50 age group. (Photo: File | PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram/Pathnamthitta: With the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala all set to open for a day's puja on November 5, prohibitory orders will come into force from Saturday night till Tuesday at the foothills Pamba and other areas to prevent any untowards incidents, police said.

Sabarimala will be under heavy security cover from Saturday night in the backdrop of the violent protests witnessed last month against entry of young women in the 10-50 age group.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC banning assembly of four or more people would be clamped at Pamba, Nilakkal and Illuvangal, according to police sources. The shrine had been opened for five days from October 17-22 for monthly pujas when it witnessed angry protests by devotees and other outfits over entry of women in the 'barred' age group.

At least a dozen young women had made a vain attempt to offer prayers, but had to retreat following protests against the CPI(M)-led LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court order permitting women of all ages to trek the hills. Some 543 cases have been registered in connection with the violent protests and 3,701 people arrested till Thursday, according to police.

BJP observed a hartal (shutdown) in Pathanamthitta on Friday after the body of a missing Ayyappa devotee was recovered. The party alleged that he had died in police action against protesting devotees at Nilakkal.

However, the post-mortem conducted at the Kottayam medical college hospital revealed that the pilgrim, Sivadasan, (60) had bled to death following serious injuries in one of his legs.

The Pathnamthitta SP, T Narayanan said Sivadasan had come to offer prayers at the temple on October 18 and had spoken to his family the next day before returning. As he did not return home, his son had filed a missing complaint on October 21.

The SP also refuted the allegation that man had lost his life during police action at Nilakkal on October 16, 17.

Shops and business establishments had downed shutters and buses and autorickshaws stayed off the roads in the area following the hartal.

Describing the BJP protest as "unnecessary", Devaswom (temple administration) Minister Kadakampally Surendran said it was only to cause difficulties to the people. Even the deceased's family has not alleged there was any foul play, he told reporters. Alleging that a "false campaign" was on against the police, a senior official said he had died in an accident.

Meanwhile, an office of caste-based outfit Nair Service Society (NSS), which is opposing the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple, was vandalised in Kerala early Friday, police said.

The office situated in Nemom near Thiruvananthapuram was allegedly pelted with stones by miscreants, who destroyed its flag pole and broke the window panes of a memorial of saint-reformer Chattampi Swamy, located in front of the building, they said.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) Association of Kerala on Friday condemned the verbal and digital attack against certain police officers in the state in connection with the recent Sabarimala incidents.

In a resolution passed at a meeting here, the association said attempt has been made to "vilify" and "intimidate" police officers who carried out their duties during the recent violent protests held against the entry of women all ages into to the Sabarimala shrine.

Tags: sabarimala temple, lord ayyappa, prohibitory orders at sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

I don't like 'women-oriented' term, says 'Shakeela' star Richa Chadha

2

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

3

96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma, who scored 98 marks in exam, felicitated by Kerala CM

4

Bollywood taking the right step with #MeToo, affirms Parvathy of Qarib Qarib Singlle

5

OnePlus 6T gets new system update, bug fixes and security patch for Nov 2018

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham