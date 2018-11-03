The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 03, 2018 | Last Update : 02:25 AM IST

India, All India

PM’s Diwali gift to MSMEs: Rs 1 crore loan in 59 minutes

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 3, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2018, 12:57 am IST

Easing compliance with environmental rules, MSMEs will need single air and water clearance to establish a factory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: In a Diwali bonanza, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a slew of measures, including sanction of loans of up to Rs 1 crore to small and medium enterprises in 59 minutes through a special portal, to give a boost to the nation’s second biggest employing sector.

The 12 new decisions announced will enhance small industries’ credit access, a move seen as a part of the government’s political outreach ahead of the Lok Sabha polls just months away.

GST-registered small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can now avail of loan of up to Rs 1 crore in just 59 minutes, he said announcing the measures. Also, GST-registered MSMEs will get 2 per cent interest subvention or rebate on incremental loan of up to Rs 1 crore, he said.

Interest subvention on pre and post shipment credit for exports by MSMEs has been increased from 3 per cent to 5 per cent, the Prime Minister informed.

The decisions, which he termed as “historic”, were announced to boost MSMEs by improving their access to market, hand-holding and offering facilitation support. It also include relaxation in labour and company laws as well as easier compliance with environmental rules for MSMEs.

He said the government’s move will make Deepawali brighter for the sector and its millions of entrepreneurs and employees.

The Prime Minister also announced Rs 6,000 crore for creation of 20 hubs and 100 tool rooms for technology upgradation.

Talking of India jumping 23 places on World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business” ranking, Mr Modi said in four years his government has achieved what many did not believe and achieved what no other nation in the world has done — leaping from rank 142 in 2014 to 77 now.

“Breaking into the top-50 rank is not far away,” Mr Modi claimed.

To rid the sector of inspector raj, Mr Modi announced that inspections of factories in the sector will be sanctioned only through a computerised random allotment and inspectors will have to upload reports on portal within 48 hours. “No inspector can now go anywhere. He will be asked why he went to a factory,” he said.

Easing compliance with environmental rules, MSMEs will need single air and water clearance to establish a factory.

MSMEs will have to file just one annual return on eight labour laws and 10 central rules, he said, adding that an ordinance has been promulgated to simplify levy of penalties for minor offences under the Companies Act.

He said public sector companies, which were mandated to source 20 per cent of their annual procurement from MSMEs, will now source at least a quarter of their requirement (25 per cent) from the sector.

At least 3 per cent of sourcing by PSUs would have to be done from MSMEs run by women, he added.

Also, all central public sector enterprises will have to take membership of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to facilitate online procurement of common use goods and services by various government departments and organisations.

Clusters for MSMEs in pharma sector will be created to boost production in the sector, he said.

Tags: narendra modi, msme, loan, small and medium enterprises, gst, diwali gift

MOST POPULAR

1

I don't like 'women-oriented' term, says 'Shakeela' star Richa Chadha

2

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

3

96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma, who scored 98 marks in exam, felicitated by Kerala CM

4

Bollywood taking the right step with #MeToo, affirms Parvathy of Qarib Qarib Singlle

5

OnePlus 6T gets new system update, bug fixes and security patch for Nov 2018

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham