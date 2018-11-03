The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 03, 2018 | Last Update : 01:22 PM IST

India, All India

Man-eater tigress Avni, believed to be behind 13 deaths, killed in Maharashtra

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 3, 2018, 11:48 am IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2018, 11:48 am IST

Avni, officially known as T1 was shot dead by Hyderabad-based sharp shooter Nawab Shafath Ali Khan's son Asghar.

Post-mortem of Avni will be conducted at Nagpur's Gorewada Rescue Centre. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Post-mortem of Avni will be conducted at Nagpur's Gorewada Rescue Centre. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Yavatmal: A man-eater tigress, Avni who was believed to be responsible for the deaths of 13 villagers in the Pandharkawada forest over the last two years, was shot dead in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Friday night as part of an operation, police said.

The 5-year-old big cat, Avni, officially known as T1 was shot dead in cold blood on bait without any tranquilizing efforts by Hyderabad-based sharp shooter Nawab Shafath Ali Khan's son Asghar around 11 pm on Friday.

The forest department violated its own order upheld by high court and the Supreme Court, which stated that before eliminating the tigress the tranquillizing efforts should be performed.

Post-mortem of Avni will be conducted at Nagpur's Gorewada Rescue Centre.

Avni is survived by her two cubs who are 10 months old. The whereabouts of cubs of T1 are unknown.

Avni was first spotted in the forests of Yavatmal in 2012.

Locals in Yavatmal celebrated the killing of Avni.

 

 

In September this year, the Supreme Court had said Avni could be shot at sight, which prompted a flurry of online petitions seeking pardon for the tigress.

For more than three months, Forest Department officials were planning to catch her with the help of latest technology.

Trained sniffer dogs, trap cameras, drones and a hang-glider, expert trackers, sharp-shooters and around 200 ground personnel were roped in for the task.

On Friday, the Forest Department carried out the operation in Borati with the help of sharp-shooter Asgar Ali. "Urine of another tigress and American perfume was spread in some part of the compartment, following which Avni came by sniffing it," a official told news agency PTI.

"The forest officials initially tried to nab her alive. However, due to dense forest and darkness, they were unable to do so and finally a bullet was fired in which the tigress fell on the spot," the official said.

"After she became motionless, forest officials went closer to her and later rushed her to a hospital in Nagpur, where she was declared dead," the official added.

In October, an elephant that was part of a group hunting a man-eating tigress in Maharashtra ran astray overnight and trampled a woman to death.

Tags: avni tigress, avni tigress killed, avni tigress dead, man-eater tigress avni
Location: India, Maharashtra, Yeotmal (Yavatmal)

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

2

Apple loses $1 trillion status after soft holiday forecast

3

These bricks are made using human urine

4

I don't like 'women-oriented' term, says 'Shakeela' star Richa Chadha

5

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham