The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 03, 2018 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

India, All India

'India will become fifth largest economy in 2019', says Arun Jaitley

PTI
Published : Nov 3, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2018, 10:07 am IST

India emerged as world's sixth largest economy in 2017, surpassing France, and is likely to go past the UK, which is at fifth position.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a function to launch the MSME Support and Outreach Programme, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a function to launch the MSME Support and Outreach Programme, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said India would become the world's fifth largest economy in 2019 and among the top three in the coming years.

Speaking at the 'Support and Outreach Initiative for the MSME sector' event in New Delhi, the minister said since the Narendra Modi-led government took over about four years ago, India has moved from the ninth to sixth position in the global economic landscape.

"Next year, India will become the fifth largest economy," he said, adding hopefully in the coming years the country would be among the top three economies of the world.

India emerged as the world's sixth largest economy in 2017, surpassing France, and is likely to go past the United Kingdom, which is at the fifth position, according to an analysis of data compiled by the World Bank.

In 2017, India became the sixth largest economy with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of USD 2.59 trillion, relegating France to the seventh position.

The United Kingdom, which is facing Brexit blues, had a GDP of USD 2.62 trillion, which is about USD 25 billion more than that of India, the data showed.

The US is the world's largest economy with a size of USD 19.39 trillion, followed by China (USD 12.23 trillion). Japan (USD 4.87 trillion) and Germany (USD 3.67 trillion) are at the third and fourth places, respectively.

Referring to India's significant jump in the World Bank's ease of doing business index, Jaitley said it has improved 65 notches to the 77th position during the four years of the NDA government.

He said the Prime Minister has set a target of taking India among the top 50 nations in the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking.

"We are very near the target," Jaitley said, as he criticised the Congress-led UPA government for "policy paralysis" and "corruption", which discouraged domestic as well as foreign investors.

He said during the last five years of the UPA government, inflation averaged around 10.4 per cent, whereas all economic parameters are now stable.

Jaitley further said that Aadhaar, which was criticised by the opposition, has actually helped the government in saving Rs 90,000 crore annually, which is enough to fund four schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

The minister also said the MSME sector has benefited from implementation of GST, under which taxes were reduced on 334 items in the first year of its rollout.

Tags: indian economy, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple loses $1 trillion status after soft holiday forecast

2

They made these bricks are made using human urine

3

I don't like 'women-oriented' term, says 'Shakeela' star Richa Chadha

4

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

5

96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma, who scored 98 marks in exam, felicitated by Kerala CM

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham