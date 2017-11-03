13 Pakistanis released on humanitarian grounds

Pak also announced visa grants to over 2,600 Indian Sikh pilgrims to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

New Delhi: After the release of 68 Indian fishermen by Pakistan earlier this week as a humanitarian measure, India on Thursday announced the release of 13 Pakistanis comprising nine fishermen and four civilian prisoners apart from a minor child.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also announced visa grants to over 2,600 Indian Sikh pilgrims to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the first Guru of the Sikhs and founder of Sikhism.

It may be recalled that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has also been ordering grant of medical visas to Pakistanis urgently needing medical treatment in India.

The humanitarian gestures by both countries have sparked speculation about the possibility of some positive engagement in the near future between the governments of the two neighbours notwithstanding the tension on the LoC and the uncertainty over the fate of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who had been sentenced to death earlier by a Pakistani military court.

In a statement on Thursday, India said, “Nine fishermen and four civilian prisoners from Pakistan and a minor child were repatriated today via Attari/Wagah border. Two Pakistani civilian prisoners were also released last month on 28 September, 2017. India attaches high priority to addressing all humanitarian issues, including early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and prisoners in Pakistan’s custody. Release of 370 Indian prisoners, including 363 fishermen, has been secured in 2017, so far.”