Wednesday, Oct 03, 2018

Opposition can’t afford to oppose Ram temple: Mohan Bhagwat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 3, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Yoga guru Ramdev said the sadhus will succeed where ministers and rich people often fail.

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief
New Delhi: Days after asserting that only a Ram Mandir can be built at the disputed site in Ayodhya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has claimed that even the Opposition parties cannot openly oppose the temple as the deity is revered by the majority of people in the country.

Mr Bhagwat, who was attending a function at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Hardwar on Monday, said the RSS and the BJP are committed to constructing the temple in Ayodhya but certain things take time. Interestingly, Mr Bhagwat’s latest statement on the Ram Mandir comes at a time when the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a Sangh Parivar affiliate, has called a meeting of saints on October 5 to discuss the Ram Mandir issue, which is now sub judice in the Supereme Court.

Speaking at the event, Mr Bhagwat said it was important who occupies the seat of power, and a government doing a good job should remain in office.  He also said every government has its limitations and has to perform within those constraints, but  saints and seers are beyond such limitations and they should work for the uplift of religion, country and society. “Even the Opposition parties cannot openly oppose a Ram Mandir at Ayodhya as they are aware that the deity is revered by a majority of Indians. But certain things take time... Every government has its limitations but a government doing a good job should remain in power. It is important who occupies the seat of power,” said Mr Bhagwat.

Yoga guru Ramdev said the sadhus will succeed where ministers and rich people often fail. “The ministers and the rich must realise saints and seers are more capable than them, that they can succeed where they often fail,” he said.

Tags: ram mandir, mohan bhagwat, opposition, ram temple

