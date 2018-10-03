The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 03, 2018 | Last Update : 08:58 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi: 3 cops suspended after police inaction leads to 34-yr-old's murder

PTI
Published : Oct 3, 2018, 8:27 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2018, 8:27 am IST

Family claimed that Rupesh was shot dead by drug peddlers who were nursing a grudge against their family.

Rupesh Basoya (34) was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified gunmen on Sunday in front of his minor son and nephew while he was watching them play in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar in New Friends Colony, triggering protests in the area. (Photo: File)
 Rupesh Basoya (34) was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified gunmen on Sunday in front of his minor son and nephew while he was watching them play in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar in New Friends Colony, triggering protests in the area. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Station House Officer (SHO) of New Friends Colony police station has been sent to district lines and three personnel suspended after locals alleged police inaction which led to the killing of a man on Sunday, police said Tuesday.

Rupesh Basoya (34) was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified gunmen on Sunday in front of his minor son and nephew while he was watching them play in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar in New Friends Colony, triggering protests in the area.

The victim's family alleged that the police had not done anything to curb the drug menace in the nearby slum area at Taimoor Nagar, despite numerous complaints by the deceased's brother, Umesh. They claimed that Rupesh was shot dead by drug peddlers who were nursing a grudge against their family.

Read: 34-yr-old Delhi man watching son play shot dead, family keeps body on road in protest

"Based upon the preliminary findings of a vigilance enquiry conducted by additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) to look into the alleged lapses by local police in the context of killing of Rupesh and resultant law and order problem, SHO Inspector Sushil Kumar and Division Officer sub-inspector Rajender have been sent to District Lines," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

While beat officers, head constable Ajay, constables Surender and Hari Chand have been placed under suspension, he added.

Rupesh's killing had triggered protests in the area and his family had even placed his body for half an hour on Mathura Road and protested against the local police.

Locals had burnt two motorcycles and pelted stones at the police personnel who were trying to manage the crowd.

Tags: delhi murder, delhi police, delhi shooting
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

2

Airfares to shoot up this festive season on surging jet fuel prices

3

Manikarnika teaser: Kangana aka Rani of Jhansi is fierce in battle against Britishers

4

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

5

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Amrish Puri

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Unlike Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind man in ‘AndhaDhun’, stars came with extra alert eyes to figure out the suspense in the film at a scr

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann, Radhika welcome stars galore for their ‘blind date’

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday and along with members of the Kapoor family, several stars were seen arriving at her residence in Mumbai and at the funeral. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Krishna Raj Kapoor: Bachchans, Aamir, Alia, others bid final goodbye

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham