The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 03, 2018 | Last Update : 11:20 AM IST

India, All India

5-member Rohingya family detained, interrogated by Kerala police

ANI
Published : Oct 3, 2018, 10:50 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2018, 10:50 am IST

As per the preliminary probe, the family arrived from Hyderabad to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night.

The five members have been identified as Sayub (36), his wife Safiya Kathum (29), his brother Irshad (27), Safiya's brother Anwar Shah (11) and her six-month-old baby Safiyan. United Nations (UN) refugee Identity cards were recovered from them. (Photo: ANI)
 The five members have been identified as Sayub (36), his wife Safiya Kathum (29), his brother Irshad (27), Safiya's brother Anwar Shah (11) and her six-month-old baby Safiyan. United Nations (UN) refugee Identity cards were recovered from them. (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: A five-member Rohingya family has been identified and taken into custody by Kerala police here on Tuesday.

As per the preliminary probe, the family arrived from Hyderabad to Thiruvananthapuram last night. They spent the night in the railway station and travelled to Vizhinjam on Tuesday in a rickshaw. They were searching for a rental house in Vizhinjam and reached a mosque in the vicinity.

The five members have been identified as Sayub (36), his wife Safiya Kathum (29), his brother Irshad (27), Safiya's brother Anwar Shah (11) and her six-month-old baby Safiyan. United Nations (UN) refugee Identity cards were recovered from them.

On September 30, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had alerted the Kerala authorities to watch out for the movement of a large number of Rohingya refugees in groups with their families to Kerala.

The RPF issued a warning with a list of 14 trains on which the refugees from Myanmar are mostly moving from northeastern states.

In a letter sent by the Chief Security Commissioner of Southern Railway to the divisional security commissioners of Chennai, Madurai, Salem, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, and Trichy, the authorities have been asked to hand over the Rohingya refugees to the police if they are found travelling in trains.

A large number of Rohingya refugees have taken shelter in India and Bangladesh, and are staying in refugee camps, fleeing persecution in their country since August last year.

Tags: kerala police, family detained, rohingya family, rohingya crisis, rohingya refugees
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

2

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

3

Airfares to shoot up this festive season on surging jet fuel prices

4

Manikarnika teaser: Kangana aka Rani of Jhansi is fierce in battle against Britishers

5

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Unlike Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind man in ‘AndhaDhun’, stars came with extra alert eyes to figure out the suspense in the film at a scr

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann, Radhika welcome stars galore for their ‘blind date’

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday and along with members of the Kapoor family, several stars were seen arriving at her residence in Mumbai and at the funeral. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Krishna Raj Kapoor: Bachchans, Aamir, Alia, others bid final goodbye

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham