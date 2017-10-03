The Asian Age | News

We must strive to realise Gandhi’s dreams, says Venkaiah Naidu

Published : Oct 3, 2017, 12:56 am IST
“Ram Rajya” means an ideal rule, where there is no fear, hunger, corruption, exploitation and discrimination, he said.

 Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said people should strive to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and usher in “Ram Rajya”, where all are equal with no discrimination of any kind.

Mr Naidu was interacting with the students of “Dayanand Vidyalaya” after unveiling the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat here on the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Underlining that Gandhi’s teachings are immortal, the vice-president said the Mahatma’s desire to build “Ram Rajya” should be properly understood and requested the government and the people to work in that direction, an official release said.

“It is our duty at various levels and we must all work for the ideals of Rama Rajya and... The expectations of Mahatma Gandhi,” he added. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, among other dignitaries, were present on the occasion. 

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders paid tributes today to Mahatma Gandhi on his 148th birth anniversary and asked the people to follow the noble ideals of the Father of the Nation.

President Kovind also paid floral tributes to Gandhi and Shastri at their respective memorials. “Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti. His ideals of truth, non-violence and compassion continue to be our moral touchstone #PresidentKovind,” said a tweet on the President of India’s Twitter handle.

“Birthday tribute to Shastriji. Resolute wartime leader, founder of Green Revolution; inspired us with “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” #PresidentKovind,” another tweet on the President of India’s Twitter handle said. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to Gandhi and Shastri and urged people to take pledge to protect “till last breath” the ideas the Father of the Nation stood for.

