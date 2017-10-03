The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Oct 03, 2017

India, All India

Know who killed Gauri Lankesh, SIT gathering evidence: K’taka govt

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Oct 3, 2017, 11:50 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2017, 12:16 pm IST

The government has refused to divulge any details, saying that giving out more information could jeopardize the case.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home in Bengaluru on the night of September 5. (Photo: PTI)
 Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home in Bengaluru on the night of September 5. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government, on Tuesday, said that the killers of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh have been identified. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), in-charge of the case, is gathering evidence to prove them guilty, it said.

"We know who it is," Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy told NDTV.

He, however, refused to divulge the details, saying that giving out more information could jeopardize the case.

“We have got clues, but we cannot tell things to the media for now, because we should have correct evidence for the clues we have got," he told reporters at Chikkaballapura on Monday.

Lankesh was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home in Bengaluru on the night of September 5.

The minister had claimed about the SIT having gathered "some clues" in connection with the case on September 9 too.

The state government, which has constituted the SIT headed by IGP (Intelligence) BK Singh, has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who gives clues about the killing that led to outrage and protests across country.

As a political slugfest broke out over the killing, her family had pleaded against giving a political colour to it. The family had said the investigators should look into all angles behind Lankesh's killing, whether it was right wing or Naxals, as reports have emerged about a possible Naxal hand, other than suspected involvement of right-wing extremists, the ideology Gauri opposed.

Tags: gauri lankesh, gauri lankesh murder, ramalinga reddy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

