Tuesday, Oct 03, 2017

Let’s unite to clean India, says Modi

Even 1,000 Gandhis can’t clean India without support of 125 crore Indians, says Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents an award to school student Roshan Kumar Rana at the Swachh Bharat Diwas function in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents an award to school student Roshan Kumar Rana at the Swachh Bharat Diwas function in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Emphasising that issues of cleanliness and hygiene should be above politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, which incidentally also marked completion of three years of the Swachchh Bharat Mission, asserted that even 1,000 Mahatma Gandhis could not achieve the goal of a “clean India” without the participation of 125 crore Indians.

Addressing a gathering to observe three years of the Swachchh Bharat Mission, Mr Modi said he had been severely criticised when he had initiated the programme and stepped out with a broom to launch it.

Maintaining that it was essential for children to wash their hands before eating as unhygienic conditions had led to several children dying, the Prime Minister said when he flagged the issue, people asked how they would get soap and water.

People went to the extent of saying that the Prime Minister was making these statements just for the purpose of making a speech, Mr Modi said.

“If you have to abuse Modi, there are a thousand (other) issues. But we should neither make fun nor politicise issues which are meant to bring about change in society,” he said.

People, including fellow politicians, had slammed him for “spoiling” children’s October 2 holiday, Mr Modi said. “We cannot achieve the target (of a Clean India) even if 1,000 Mahatma Gandhis, one lakh Narendra Modis, chief ministers and all governments come together. We can achieve it (only) when all 125 crore countrymen come together,” he told the gathering.

Asserting that he was convinced that the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi could not be wrong, he said he had endured a lot of criticism.

“But my nature is such that I endure a lot of things. My responsibility is such that I should endure. Slowly, I am increasing my capacity to endure (criticism)...For three years, without hesitation, I continued,” he said. 

About five years ago, when children were seen cleaning their schools, it would create controversy with even parents criticising teachers. But now, children helping clean schools is seen as positive news, Mr Modi added.

Soon, people who participate in cleanliness drives will not make news but pictures of those who stay away from it will be shown on television, he said.

