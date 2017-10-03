The Asian Age | News

IRCTC hotels scam: Fresh dates for Lalu, Tejaswi; to appear before CBI on Oct 4, 5

Published : Oct 3, 2017
 The CBI wants to question the former railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for a contract given for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels in 2006. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation, on Tuesday, asked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejaswi Yadav to appear before it for questioning on October 5 and 6 in an alleged corruption case after both leaders expressed their inability to appear on given dates, sources said.

Sources said Yadav and Tejashwi were earlier called on October 4 and 5.

The CBI wants to question the former railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for a contract given for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels in 2006.

Tejaswi is also an accused in the CBI FIR pertaining to alleged corruption in the deal.

It is alleged that Yadav as Railway Minister handed over maintenance of two Railway hotels BNR Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel (a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar) after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land of three acres through a benami company.

