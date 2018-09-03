The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 03, 2018 | Last Update : 02:45 PM IST

India, All India

Case sub-judice: Bombay HC questions police press brief on activists’ arrests

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 3, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2018, 1:24 pm IST

In a press conference on Friday, Maharashtra Police said evidence so far clearly states links of arrested activists with Maoist groups.

Bombay High Court questioned the press conference by Maharashtra Police on the arrest of activists in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case. (Photo: File)
 Bombay High Court questioned the press conference by Maharashtra Police on the arrest of activists in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday questioned the press conference by Maharashtra Police on the arrest of activists in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case saying that the matter is sub-judice.

The Maharashtra Police on Friday held a press conference and elaborated on the evidence it had against the activists it had arrested. The police stated that the evidence collected so far clearly establishes links of the arrested activists with Maoist organisations.

During the press conference, Additional General of Maharashtra Police, Param Bir Singh had said that an e-mail letter, between Rona Wilson and a CPI-Maoist leader spoke of ending "Modi-raj" with a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type incident'. The letter also sought money for procuring grenade launchers, he said.

Also Read: Activist's letter spoke of 'Rajiv Gandhi-type ending for Modi-Raj': Pune cops

Last week, the Maharashtra Police conducted multiple raids and arrested five activists in connection with an event on December 31, 2017, that triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village.

Prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Ferreira, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha were arrested.

Also Read: Five activists arrested for Bhima violence, raids across India

The police termed the raids and arrests as a crackdown on “urban naxals”, who they claimed were responsible for the violence.

Tags: bombay high court, maharashtra police, bhima koregaon violence, urban naxals
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

2

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

3

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

4

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

5

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham