

BJP MP seeks National Commission for men to look into ‘suffering at hands of wives’

ANI
Published : Sep 3, 2018, 3:46 pm IST
BJP MP claimed that he got wide support from men across country after he proposed it during the monsoon session in Parliament last month.

'I got over 5000 messages from different parts of the country. Some even from abroad supported this idea and batted for the formation of a statutory body,' Rajbhar concluded. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha member Harinarayan Rajbhar has batted for a National Commission for Men to highlight the plight of 'men suffering at the hands of their wives'.

Rajbhar has demanded that the statutory body for men should be on the lines of the National Commission for Women. Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said, "On the lines of the National Commission for Women, a commission for men should be made; men should also get a platform. In the present time, we see incidents where men suffer at the hands of their wives. There should be no injustice with anyone."

The BJP MP also claimed that he has got wide support from men across the country after he proposed it during the monsoon session in Parliament last month.

"I got over 5000 messages from different parts of the country. Some even from abroad supported this idea and batted for the formation of a statutory body," Rajbhar concluded.

