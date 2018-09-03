1 dead, 36 'govindas' injured in Mumbai's Dahi Handi celebrations

Mumbai Police had tweeted to alert people and advised govindas to take precautionary measures by wearing safety gears to avoid any injuries.

Mumbai: At least one 'govinda' lost his life during Janmashtami Dahi-Handi celebrations here on Monday. He died in the Sion Hospital. Dahi Handi is celebrated by forming human pyramids on the eve of Janmashtami which is celebrated with fervour in the state.

The deceased was at the first level of the pyramid when he suddenly collapsed. According to the police, he died due to an epileptic fit.

Meanwhile, at least 36 'govindas' were injured till 2 pm while participating in Dahi-Handi celebrations across Mumbai. The Dahi-Handi ritual is part of the Janmashtami festival in the state in which youngsters (called Govindas), dressed in colourful costumes, make a human pyramid to reach the earthen pot having buttermilk, suspended in mid-air, and break it.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police had tweeted to alert people and advised the govindas to take precautionary measures by wearing safety gears to avoid any injuries. "Break Dahi Handi. Not Your Head. Let your being on top of the world feeling not get shattered by unnecessary carelessness! #AwareGovindaAalaRe #WearSafetyGear," the Mumbai police tweeted.

The Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was alerted to deal with any untoward incident, while hospitals were asked to keep their medical staff and facilities on standby.

In 2017, the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court had restricted the participation of children below 14 years in the Dahi Handi celebration.

Last year, two persons lost their lives while 197 got injured at different places in the event related incidents.