The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 03, 2017 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  The Sri Lankans have failed to offer a stern challenge for the visitors so far. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| Sri Lanka vs India, 5th ODI: Upul Tharanga wins toss, elects to bat first
 
India, All India

Those who abandon their parents will be punished: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

ANI
Published : Sep 3, 2017, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2017, 1:52 pm IST

The State will also extend one-time assistance in a lifetime to senior citizens to visit a pilgrimage outside the state.

Madhya Pradhesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Madhya Pradhesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bhopal (MP): Madhya Pradhesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that those who abandon their parents would now be punished under law.

"It is not the tradition of our country to leave their parents at old-age homes, but is to serve their parents until the last breath of your life," the Chief Minister said, while addressing a gathering here, on the occasion of completion of five years of 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojna 2017.'

Talking about 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojna 2017', Chouhan said, "When I started this scheme five years ago, people mocked at me saying pilgrimage is not the government's job. But I say that it is government's job to provide the pilgrimage service to the elderly."

Under the scheme, the Madhya Pradesh State Government will extend one-time assistance in a lifetime to senior citizens above 60 years of age to visit a prescribed pilgrimage outside the state.

"We will also take all possible measures to ease the pilgrimage further and in the same process the government has decided to bear the expenses of and allow a younger person with the elderly under the scheme," Chouhan said.

He also added that the number of trains will be increased for the same.

Chouhan further announced a kit of essentials for the pilgrims, a pamphlet giving details of the pilgrimage, and added few other pilgrims places in the already existing ones.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, indian penal code, senior citizen welfare
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Rare Mein Kampf copy signed by Hitler to fetch $20,000

2

Watch: Captain Kohli ignores former coach Kumble’s name discussing team’s success

3

Tomb of 'China's Shakespeare' Tang Xianzu discovered

4

JioPhone deliveries will begin during Navratri

5

How Ambati Rayudu’s Harsh Goenka tweet backfired

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Thousands gathered recently in Mansouria, a small town south of the capital Rabat, to attend one of the oldest festivals in Morocco. (Photo: AP)

Thousands attend one of Morocco's oldest festivals

Female models are turned into living canvases at a festival in Seoul celebrating body art. (Photo: AFP)

Artists show off talent at Daegu international body painting festival in Seoul

It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess

A controversial life that ended in a tragedy, Princess Diana's journey in pictures

At the annual

Spain's annual tomato fight festival is utter mayhem

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by the West Indian community. It is the one of the largest street festivals of its kind and in 2006, the UK public voted it onto the list of icons of England (Photo: AP)

Notting Hill celebrates decades old festival of unity

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham