Sitaram Yechury slams ministers for ‘blind’ tweets on note ban

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Cabinet’s expansion, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday took potshots on social media at some existing ministers, including railways minister Suresh Prabhu and rural development minister Thavar Chand Gehlot, for blindly tweeting identical messages hailing demonetisations and said irrespective of reshuffles in the Cabinet, everything is dictated by the central command — a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Mr Yechury posted on social media pictures of five ministers, including Mr Prabhu and Mr Gehlot, and BJP Member of Parliament Om Birla who had tweeted identical messages claiming that the note ban had reduced the flow of black money into the system.

The six identical tweets said: “Demonetisation achieved its objective of making India a less cash economy reducing black money flow in the system”. Mr Yechury said that the identical tweets showed that everything in the government is dictated by the central command — a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

The CPI(M) general secretary, who was denied a third term in Rajya Sabha, also drew parallels between the ill-fated ship Titanic and the Modi Cabinet. “The Talk of reshuffle in the Cabinet is akin to shifting chairs on the decks of the Titanic,” tweeted Mr Yechuruy.